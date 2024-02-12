Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Tekpetey wins Super Cup, Lomotey, Paintsil score as Issahaku, Duncan impress

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Ethnikos Achnas in their 4-3 away defeat to Pafos FC in the Cypriot Division 1 on Saturday.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus featured in West Ham’s 6-0 thrashing by Arsenal

Thomas Partey missed the game due to injury

Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Bournemouth in their 3-1 loss to Fulham

Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to feature for Brighton in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham

In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registered an assist to help Leicester City record a 2-1 win over Watford

Kamaldeen Sulemana made an injury return to help Southampton record a 5-3 win over Huddersfield

In League One, Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 2-0 win over Charlton

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 56 minutes of action for Eldense against Huesca which ended in a draw

Samuel Obeng was also in action for Huesca

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan made two assists for Fiorentina in their 5-1 win over Frosinone

Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Empoli’s 3-1 win over Salernitana

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Benjamin Tetteh saw 16 minutes of action for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Marseille

Abdul Salis Samed saw 20 minutes of action after coming on as a substitute for Lens in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Le Havre as they lost by a lone goal to Rennes

Alidu Seidu saw 30 minutes of action for Rennes

Nathaniel Adjei was impressive in Lorient’s 2-0 win over Reims on Sunday

Ernest Nuamah was impressive again for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Montpellier

In Ligue II, Ghanaian duo Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah were involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 win over Angers. Elisha Owusu was sent off following a double yellow card

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 20 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Frankfurt

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was involved in Vfl Osnabruck game against Hansa Rostock which ended in a draw

Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger’s 4-3 loss to Hannover

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah made a brief appearance for Partizani in their 2-1 loss to Dinamo Tirana

Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Kukesi

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 1-1 draw against Altach

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Ghanaian duo Christopher Bonsu Baah and Joseph Paintsil were involved in Genk’s 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen

Kamal Sowah was in action for St.Liege in their 1-0 win over Leuven

Nathaniel Opoku climbed off the bench to play nine minutes for Leuven

Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Eupen

Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen in that defeat

Joselpho Barnes climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for St.Truiden in their 1-0 win over Kortrijk

BULGARIA

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey helped Ludogorets to another title in their 2-1 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia in the Super Cup

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu were involved in Hajduk Split in their 4-0 win over Slaven Belupo

CYPRUS

Emmanuel Lomotey was on the scoresheet for Achnas in their 4-3 loss to Paphos

Ernest Asante were involved in Doxa’s 3-0 loss to Nea Salamis

Richard Ofori made a brief appearance for Nea Salamis

Kingsley Sarfo played 22 minutes of action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol

Majeed Waris was involved in Anorthosis in 3-1 loss to Omonia

Alex Sarfo made a brief appearance for AEZ Zakakiou in their 3-3 draw against Othellos Athienou

CZECH

Patrick Kpozo saw 90 minutes of action for Ostrava in their 3-0 defeat to Ceske Budejovice

Cletus Nombil were involved in Zlin’s 2-1 loss to Teplice

GREECE

Abdul Rahman Baba played 90 minutes for PAOK in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens FC

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapoel Hadera’s 1-0 win over Hapoel Tel Aviv

Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for SC Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Petah Tikva

MALTA

James Arthur and Geoffrey Acheampong were involved in Silema game against Mosta which ended in a draw

Seth Painstil was on the scoresheet for Hamrun in their 4-0 win over Gudja

Stephen Akomeah was in action for Gudja

Ghanaian trio Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu were involved in Sirens 1-1 draw against Marsaxlokk

Edward Sarpong was involved in Birkirkara’s 1-0 win over Valletta

PORTUGAL

Aziz was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win over Casa Pia

Lawrence Ofori lasted 69 minutes in the game for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Chaves

SERBIA

Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-1 win over Vozdovac

Ebenezer Annan played in Novi Plazar 2-2 draw against Zeleznicar

Leonard Owusu was involved in Partizan 1-0 win over Javor

Edmund Addo was involved in Radnick Nis 3-2 loss to Radnicki 1923

Sadick Abubakar scored an own goal in Radnick’s 3-0 loss to Cukaricki

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 79 minutes of action for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Kosice

Samuel Gidi was involved in Zilina’s 4-0 loss to Slovan Brastislava

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss Super League, Daniel Afriyie Barnie helped Zurich to a 1-0 win over Grasshoppers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost by a lone goal to Basel

TURKEY

In the Super Lig, Alex Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 2-2 draw against Alanyaspor

Jerome Opoku was involved in Basaksehir’s 2-0 defeat to Galatasaray

Musah Mohammed featured in Bodrumspor game against Sakaryaspor which ended in a draw