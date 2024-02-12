Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Tekpetey wins Super Cup, Lomotey, Paintsil score as Issahaku, Duncan impress

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Ethnikos Achnas in their 4-3 away defeat to Pafos FC in the Cypriot Division 1 on Saturday.
Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey wins Bulgarian Super Cup with Ludogorets
Seth Painstil was on the scoresheet for Hamrun in their 4-0 win over Gudja
Emmanuel Lomotey was on the scoresheet for Achnas in their 4-3 loss to Paphos
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus featured in West Ham’s 6-0 thrashing by Arsenal
Thomas Partey missed the game due to injury
Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Bournemouth in their 3-1 loss to Fulham
Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to feature for Brighton in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham
In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registered an assist to help Leicester City record a 2-1 win over Watford
Kamaldeen Sulemana made an injury return to help Southampton record a 5-3 win over Huddersfield
In League One, Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 2-0 win over Charlton
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 56 minutes of action for Eldense against Huesca which ended in a draw
Samuel Obeng was also in action for Huesca
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan made two assists for Fiorentina in their 5-1 win over Frosinone
Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Empoli’s 3-1 win over Salernitana
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Benjamin Tetteh saw 16 minutes of action for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Marseille
Abdul Salis Samed saw 20 minutes of action after coming on as a substitute for Lens in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Le Havre as they lost by a lone goal to Rennes
Alidu Seidu saw 30 minutes of action for Rennes
Nathaniel Adjei was impressive in Lorient’s 2-0 win over Reims on Sunday
Ernest Nuamah was impressive again for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Montpellier
In Ligue II, Ghanaian duo Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah were involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 win over Angers. Elisha Owusu was sent off following a double yellow card
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 20 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Frankfurt
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was involved in Vfl Osnabruck game against Hansa Rostock which ended in a draw
Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger’s 4-3 loss to Hannover
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah made a brief appearance for Partizani in their 2-1 loss to Dinamo Tirana
Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Kukesi
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 1-1 draw against Altach
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Ghanaian duo Christopher Bonsu Baah and Joseph Paintsil were involved in Genk’s 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen
Kamal Sowah was in action for St.Liege in their 1-0 win over Leuven
Nathaniel Opoku climbed off the bench to play nine minutes for Leuven
Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Eupen
Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen in that defeat
Joselpho Barnes climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for St.Truiden in their 1-0 win over Kortrijk
BULGARIA
Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey helped Ludogorets to another title in their 2-1 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia in the Super Cup
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu were involved in Hajduk Split in their 4-0 win over Slaven Belupo
CYPRUS
Emmanuel Lomotey was on the scoresheet for Achnas in their 4-3 loss to Paphos
Ernest Asante were involved in Doxa’s 3-0 loss to Nea Salamis
Richard Ofori made a brief appearance for Nea Salamis
Kingsley Sarfo played 22 minutes of action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol
Majeed Waris was involved in Anorthosis in 3-1 loss to Omonia
Alex Sarfo made a brief appearance for AEZ Zakakiou in their 3-3 draw against Othellos Athienou
CZECH
Patrick Kpozo saw 90 minutes of action for Ostrava in their 3-0 defeat to Ceske Budejovice
Cletus Nombil were involved in Zlin’s 2-1 loss to Teplice
GREECE
Abdul Rahman Baba played 90 minutes for PAOK in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens FC
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapoel Hadera’s 1-0 win over Hapoel Tel Aviv
Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for SC Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Petah Tikva
MALTA
James Arthur and Geoffrey Acheampong were involved in Silema game against Mosta which ended in a draw
Seth Painstil was on the scoresheet for Hamrun in their 4-0 win over Gudja
Stephen Akomeah was in action for Gudja
Ghanaian trio Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu were involved in Sirens 1-1 draw against Marsaxlokk
Edward Sarpong was involved in Birkirkara’s 1-0 win over Valletta
PORTUGAL
Aziz was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win over Casa Pia
Lawrence Ofori lasted 69 minutes in the game for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Chaves
SERBIA
Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-1 win over Vozdovac
Ebenezer Annan played in Novi Plazar 2-2 draw against Zeleznicar
Leonard Owusu was involved in Partizan 1-0 win over Javor
Edmund Addo was involved in Radnick Nis 3-2 loss to Radnicki 1923
Sadick Abubakar scored an own goal in Radnick’s 3-0 loss to Cukaricki
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 79 minutes of action for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Kosice
Samuel Gidi was involved in Zilina’s 4-0 loss to Slovan Brastislava
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss Super League, Daniel Afriyie Barnie helped Zurich to a 1-0 win over Grasshoppers
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost by a lone goal to Basel
TURKEY
In the Super Lig, Alex Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 2-2 draw against Alanyaspor
Jerome Opoku was involved in Basaksehir’s 2-0 defeat to Galatasaray
Musah Mohammed featured in Bodrumspor game against Sakaryaspor which ended in a draw