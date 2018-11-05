Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Tetteh leaves mark on Prague derby, Frimpong returns from injury as Asante and Awako clinch USL title

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad this weekend.

Solomon Asante's impressive debut season with Phoenix Rising was rewarded with a silverware as they defeated Orange County to clinch the Western Conference playoff Cup.

Samuel Owusu was at his usual best for Cucaricki as he provided an assist and scored in their win over Mladost.

Benjamin Tetteh 8th strike for Sparta Prague in the Czech League could not come at a better time than in the Prague Derby as they drew with Slavia Prague.

Abraham Frimpong returned from a long injury lay-off to cameo for Ferencvarosi in the Hungarian League.

Reuben Obodai gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad..

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City 1-0 win at Cardiff City through injury.

Christian Atsu was an unused substitute for Newcastle United as they recorded their first win of the season against Watford. They won 1-0.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp came on in the second half for Crystal Palace when they lost 3-1 against Chelsea.

In the premier league 2, English born Ghanaian Jerome Opoku was not in the team for Fulham when they won 2-0 against Southampton.

Joseph Annang was between the sticks for West Ham United when they lost 2-0 to Derby.

English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketia scored a brace but it wasn't enough to save Arsenal's U-23 side from slipping to their first defeat in eight Premier League 2 fixtures on Saturday, as Chelsea ran out 5-4 winners. Callum Hudson Odoi played full throttle for Chelsea. Ethan Ampaduwas substituted in the 46th minute while Tariq Lamptey also cameoed for the Blues.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played 73 minutes for Aston Villa when they defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes and was booked for Reading FC when they won 3-2 against Bristol City.

In League One, Kwesi Appiah cameoed for AFC Wimbledon when they lost 2-1 against Shrewsbury Town.

Joe Dodoo was a 79th minute substitute for Blackpool against Bristol Rovers. They lost 3-0.

Tarique Fosu was an unused substitute for Charlton Athletic when they lost 2-0 to Doncaster Rovers.

Abu Ogogo played 69 minutes for Coventry City against Accrington Stanley. The game ended 1-1.

In League Two, Alex Addai played the last 12 minutes for Cheltenham when they played a 2-2 draw with Mansfield.

English born Ghanaian Bernard Mensah warmed the bench for Lincoln City when they won 2-1 against Forest Green Rovers.

Kobby Arthur played the last 25 minutes for Macclesfield in their 4-1 loss to Bury.

Hiram Boateng was not part of Exeter City’s squad that that lost 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers.

In the National League, Nana Ofori Twumasi warmed the bench for Maidstone in their 2-0 win against Barnet.

Dover Athletic beat Maidenhead 2-0. Nortei Nortey cameoed for the victors while Harold Odametey played 90 minutes and received a booking for Maidenhead. Nana Owusu also played the last 15 minutes for the losers.

Kwame Thomas came on in the 22nd minute for Solihull Moors against Boreham Wood. They game did not produce any goal.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid played a 1-1 draw with CD Leganes. Thomas Partey was a 72nd minute substitute.

Deportivo Alaves lost 2-1 to Eiber. Mubarak Wakaso missed the match doe the losers through injury while Patrick Twumasi was left out of their matchday squad.

Emmanuel Boateng was an unused substitute for UD Levante in their 1-1 draw with Villarreal. Raphael Dwamena was not included in the squad

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah was substituted in the 78 minutes for CD Numancia when they won 2-0 against Tenerife.

Richard Boateng was a second half substitute for R.Oviedo in their 1-1 stalemate with Mallorca. Baba iddrisu was an unused substitute for Real Mallorca,

Isaac Cofie was an unused substitute for Sporting Gijon in their 2-1 lost to UD Almeria.

FRANCE

Nantes beat Guingamp 5-0. Majeed Waris came on in the 79th minute for them while French born Ghanaian Enoch Kwateng played full throttle.

In the Ligue 2, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was on the bench for Sochaux when they played goalless draw with Paris FC.

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre when they lost 1-0 to Niort.

Emmanuel Ntim watched from the bench when his side Valenciennes lost 4-2 to Troyes.

Kyei Grejohn was not in the squad for Lens when they lost 1-0 to Chatearoux.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for Inter Milan when they thrashed Genoa 5-0.

Afriyie Acquah was substituted in the 67th minute for Empoli when they lost 5-1 at SS Napoli.

US Sassuolo won 2-0 at Chievo Verona. Both Kevin Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan started for the winners but were substituted in the second half.

Rahman Chibsah was substituted in the 70th minute for Frosinone Calcio when they played goalless draw with Parma.

Godfred Donsah was left out of Bologna’s team that lost 2-1 to Atalanta.

Nicholas Opoku played full throttle for Udinese when they lost 1-0 at home to AC Milan

In the Serie B, Bright Addae played full throttle for Ascoli when they beat Benevento Calcio 2-1. Bright Gyamfi lasted 90 minutes for the losers.

Moses Odjer was introduced early in the second half for Salernitana but they lost 1-0 to Venezia

GERMANY

Derrick Luckassen was left out of Hertha Berlin squad that were white-washed 3-0 at home by RB Leipzig.

Kasim Nuhu played 90 minutes and was booked for TSG Hoffenheim when they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.

Baba Abdul-Rahman was once again not included in the Schalke 04 team that won 3-1 against Hannover 96.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for VfB Stuttgart when the lost 3-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isaah Abass was not added to Mainz 05 squad that defeated Werder Bremen 2-1 at home.

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga and Jan Gyamarah all played 90 minutes for their respective side when Greuther Furth and Bochum played a pulsating 2-2 draw. Gyamarah picked a booking in the game.

Bernard Tepketey played full throttle and was booked for SC Paderborn 07 when they lost 2-0 to Duisburg. Christopher Adjei-Antwi came on in the 60th minute. Claude Gyau didn’t make the victors match day team.

Noah Awuku was absent for Holstein Kiel when they drew 2-2 with Inglostadt. Kingsley Schindler grabbed a goal for Kiel.

Steffan Nkansah played 90 minutes and was booked for Braunschweig when they played a 1-1 draw with Grossaspach

Daniel Kofi Kyere played 90 minutes for SV Wehen when they thrashed Fortuna Koln 7-0. Bernard Kyere was a second half substitute for the losers. Kwame Yeboah also played 29 minutes for the losers.

German-born Ghanaian Anton-Leander Donkor warmed the bench for Hansa Rostock when played a 1-1 draw with Jena. Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was left out of Rostock matchday squad.

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil missed Admira Wacker 3-2 defeat to Hartberg through injury.

Samuel Tetteh came on in the 57 minute for LASK Linz in their 2-2 draw with St. Polten.

In the Bundesliga 2, Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Ried when they played goalless draw with Austria Klagenfurt.

Felix Adjei scored for Wattens in their 4-0 smashing of Liefering FC. Gideon Mensah cameoed for the losers.

FC Juniors thrashed Kapfenberg 4-0. Paul Mensah played full throttle for the losers. Reuben Acquah was not in the victors match day squad.

BELGIUM

Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Genk while Joseph Painstil was an unused substitute when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Club Brugge.

Nana Kwesi Asare played full throttle for Gent when they won 3-1 against Kortrijk. Bernard Kumordzi was an unused substitute for the losers.

Daniel Opare started for Royal Antwerp but was substituted as early as the 13th minute with an injury. William Owusu also came on in the 75th minute for them. Antwerp won 2-0 against St. Liege

Eric Ocansey was substituted at the beginning of the second half when his side KAS Eupen lost 2-0 to Sporting Lokeren.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for Sint Truiden as they beat Zulte Waregem 2-1.

In the Proximus League, Edwin Egyere scored the only goal for Tubize when they got thrashed 4-1 by OH Leuven. Divine Naah played full throttle for the losers. Kamal Sowah was left out of the victors matchday squad.

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi watched from the bench as his side CSKA Sofia won 1-0 against Lokomotive Plovdiv.

Ishmael Baidu played 90 minutes for Septemvri Sofia when they piped Vereya 1-0. Micheal Tawiah played 75 minutes for the losers.

BELARUS

Yahaya Seidu played full throttle for Dinamo Minsk when they piped Vitebsk 1-0.

Joel Fameyeh warmed the bench for Dinamo Brest in their 3-1 win over Isloch Minsk.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan played 90 minutes and was booked for Istra 1961 against Lokomotiva Zagreb. They lost by a lone goal.

Ahmed Said played full throttle for Hajduk Split when they drew 1-1 with NK Gorica. Nasiru Moro was an unused substitute for Gorica.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong lasted 90 minutes for Tianjin Teda in their 1-1 draw at Chongqing Lifan.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh hit the back of the net for Sparta Prague in their 2-2 draw in the Prague Derby against Slavia Prague.

Emmanuel Antwi played full period of action for Pribram in their 3-0 home loss to Slovacko.

DENMARK

Collins Tanor was not in the squad for Hobro when they lost 1-0 to OB Odense.

Godway Donyoh was on the score sheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they played a 1-1 draw with Aalborg. Mohammed Kudus came on in the 72nd minute while Ibrahim Sadiq was an unused substitute and Clinton Antwi left out of their squad.

Emmanuel Oti was substituted in the 79th minute for FB Esbjerg when they played a pulsating 2-2 draw with Midtjylland.

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong returned from a long layoff to cameo for Ferencvaros when they won 2-0 against MTK Budapest.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor enjoyed full throttle for Zhetysu Taldykorgan in their 1-0 loss at Kaisar Kyzylorda.

KOSOVO

Khalid Abdul Basit hit the winner for FK Prishtina in their 1-0 win over Drecina.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch born Ghanaian Cody Gakpo was an unused substitute for PSV when they piped Vitesse 1-0.

Myron Boadu missed AZ Alkmaar 1-0 win over De Graafschap through injury.

In the Eerste Division, Rodney Antwi cameoed for Volendam in their 2-1 win at Dordrecht.

Kelvin Luckassen was not included in Almere City matchday squad that beat Helmond 2-1.

Asumah Abubakar cameoed for Maastricht in their 2-0 home loss to Sparta Rotterdam.

MALTA

Isaac Ntow was not included in the match day team of Hibernians when they won 4-0 against Mosta.

MEXICO

Joseph Akrong played 90 minutes for Zacaptec in their 2-0 defeat at Cimarrones de Sonora.

NORWAY

Adam Larson Kwarasey captained Valerenga to 0-0 draw against Sarpsborg 08. Mohammed Abu was missing in Valeranga matchday squad.

Dennis Antwi was a 59th minute substitute for Asane when they lost 5-0 to Strommen.

Finnish-born Ghanaian Solomon Duah was not in the Levanger side that lost 4-0 to Aelesund.

Gilbert Koomson played 90 minutes for SK Brann in their 3-1 win against Stromsgodset.

Enoch Kwakwa played the entire game for Falkenbergs when they drew 2-2 with Norrby.

PORTUGAL

Lumor Agbenyenu played the entire game for Sporting Lisbon when the won 2-1 against Santa Clara.

Alhassan Wakaso played full throttle and was booked when his side Vitoria Guimaraes played 0-0 with Boavista. Henry Medariouse couldn’t travel with Guimaraes due to injury.

Emmanuel Hackman was unused substitute for Portimonense in their 1-1 draw with Belenenses.

SAUDI ARABIA

Carlos Ohene enjoyed full period of action for SC Ohod in their 1-0 win over Al Taawon.

SERBIA

Red Star Belgrade won 2-0 against Proleter. Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Rashid Sumaila were all out of the team for victors.

Francis Kyeremeh played 76 minutes for Radnik in their 2-0 win against Dinamo Vranje. Zakaria Suraka played full throttle for the losers.

Samuel Owusu registered an assist and scored for NK Cukaricki in their 2-1 win over Mladost.

Samuel Affum was not in Spartak Subotica’s team that drew 1-1 with Rad Beograd.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 1-0 home loss to St Johnstone through injury.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang watched from the bench as his side MSK Zilina thrashed Ruzomberok 3-0.

Patrick Asmah was missing in FK Senica matchday team that won 3-0 against ZiON Moravce.

Osman Bukari was substituted in the 58 minute for Trencin when they lost 3-1 to Sered

Mitch Apaw played 90 minutes for Slovan Bratislava when they thrashed Michalovce 6-0. Sadam Sulley was substituted in the half time for the losers.

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played full throttle for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 4-4 draw with Domzale

SWEDEN

AIK Stockholm drew goalless with Sundsvall. Enoch Adu missed the game for AIK through suspension.

Thomas Boakye was substituted at the start of the second half for Halmstad when they lost 2-1 to Orgryt.

IF Gefle lost 4-0 to Degerfors. Isaac Shaze played 76 minutes for the losers.

Sadam Karim played 90 minutes for Landskrona BOis when they lost 2-1 to Jonkopings.

Lawson Sabah played full throttle for Linkoping City when they won 3-0 against Rynninge.

Emmanuel Yeboah was not in the squad for Umea FC when they lost 2-1 to Nykopings.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru was brought on in the 71st minute and got booked in the 72nd minute for St. Gallen when they pipped Sion 1-0.

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich missed FC Basel 3-2 win over Lugano through injury.

RUSSIA

Aziz Tetteh played 62 minutes for Dynamo Moscow against CSKA Moscow. The game ended goalless.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played full throttle for U Craiova 1948 CV when they beat Poli lasi 3-0.

Joseph Mensah was a 74th minute substitute for Sepsi in their 3-1 loss to FC Hermannstadt.

TURKEY

Fenerbache played a pulsating 2-2 draw with Galatasaray. Andre Ayew played full throttle for Fenerbahce.

Elvis Manu picked a booking for Akhisar Genclik Spor in their 1-1 stalemate with Erzurum BB.

Attamah Lawerh cameoed for Istanbul Basaksehir as they pipped Besiktas 1-0 at home.

Bernard Mensah was introduced in the 68th minute while Asamoah Gyan cameoed for Keyserispor when they lost 3-1 to Ankaragucu.

Isaac Sackey played full throttle for Alanyaspor but they lost 1-0 to Yeni Malatyaspor. Muniru Sulley came on in the 31st minute for the winners.

Caleb Ekuban cameoed for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Bursaspor.

Kamal Issah missed Eskisehirspor 1-0 win over Osmanlispor through injury.

QATAR

Lawrence Quaye played 75 minutes for Umm Salal when they lost 5-1 to Al-Sadd.

Al Ahli Doha won 2-0 against Al Khor. John Benson lasted the entire duration of the game for them.

George Kwesi played full throttle for Al Sailiya when they thrashed Al-Kharitiyath 5-0.

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu grabbed his debut goal for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-0 win over FK Lviv.

USA

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah enjoyed 90 minutes for Columbus Crew as they pipped New York Red Bulls to seal a semi-final place in the MLS playoffs. Lalas Abubakar cameoed for the victors.

Gladson Awako and Solomon Asante featured as Phoenix Rising defeated Orange County 2-1 to clinch the Western Conference play-off final.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter