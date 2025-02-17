Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Twumasi and Zubairu Hit 7 goals each, Sulemana ends Premier League goal drought

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a weekly roundup of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the world.
Details below capture the minutes and how the players fared over the weekend.
Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Southampton's 3-1 loss to Bournemouth at home in the Premier League
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton in their 3-0 win over Chelsea on Friday night
Thomas Partey played 75 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City
Jordan Ayew lasted 75 minutes in the game for Leicester City
Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth at home
Antoine Semenyo was in full swing for Bournemouth
Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham as they lost 1-0 to Brentford at the London Stadium
In the Championship, Michael Baidoo climbed off the bench to play 72 minutes for Plymouth in their 2-0 loss to Blackburn
Brandon Thomas-Asante saw 57 minutes of action for Coventry in their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wed
In League One, Tarique Fosu played 50 minutes for Northampton in their 2-0 defeat to Wrexham
Kelvin Abrefa saw four minutes of action for Reading in their 2-1 win over Rotherham
Jojo Wollacott was in post for Crawley in their 1-1 draw against Wycombe
In League Two, Albert Adomah played 15 minutes for Walsall in their 3-1 win over Chesterfield
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol
Joseph Aidoo saw 90 minutes of action for Valladolid in their 4-0 loss to Sevilla
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 75 minutes of action for Empoli in their 3-0 loss to Udinese
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 2-2 draw against Brest
Augustine Boakye saw 46 minutes of action for St.Etienne in their 5-1 loss to Marseille
Ernest Nuamah was on the scoresheet for Lyon in their 4-1 win over Montpellier
Andre Ayew came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Le Havre in their 3-1 loss to Nice
In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao played 90 minutes of action for FC Metz in their 3-0 win over Guingamp
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 75 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 1-1 draw against Regensburg
ALBANIA
Razak Abalora was in post for AF Elbasani in their 1-1 draw against Bylis
Mohammed Yahaya saw 10 minutes of action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Partizani
Alfred Mensah saw 14 minutes of action for Vllaznia against Dinamo Tirana which ended in a draw
Ghanaian duo Bismark Charles and Randy Dwumfour were involved in Skenderbeu Korca’s 1-0 loss to KF Tirana
AUSTRIA
Emmanuel Agyeman was involved in Wolfsberger AC’s 3-0 win over Sturm Graz
BELGIUM
Christopher Bonsu Baah scored for Genk in their 2-1 win over St.Liege
Denis Odoi was involved in Antwerp’s 2-1 win over Kortrijk
Mohammed Fuseini saw 63 minutes of action for Royale Union SG in their 1-0 loss to KV Mechelen
Ghanaian duo Francis Abu and Lawrence Agyekum were involved in Cercle Brugge’s 1-1 draw against Westerlo
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene was involved in Levski Sofia’s 4-1 win over Hebar
CROATIA
Morrison Agyemang was involved in Sibenik’s 2-1 loss to Lok. Zagreb
CYPRUS
Ghanaian duo Richard Ofori and Emmanuel Lomotey were both involved in Achnas 1-0 win over Omonia 29th May
Eric Boakye scored for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win over Anorthosis
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah was in action for Gnistan in their 2-0 loss to Inter Turku
Ghanaian quartet Derrick Agyei, Bob Armah, Clinton Antwi and Eric Boateng were involved in KuPS 3-1 win over SJK
Salim Yussif saw 90 minutes of action for SJK
Prosper Ahiabu saw 90 minutes of action for VPS in their 1-0 loss to Illves
Robin Polley saw 78 minutes of action for Jaro in their 4-0 loss to AC Oulu
GREECE
Abdul Baba Rahman was involved in PAOK’s 7-0 thumping win over Lamia on Sunday
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh saw 24 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-0 loss to Kiryat Shmona
Ghanaian duo Eugene Ansah and Ebenezer Mamatah were involved in SC Ashdod’s 4-1 win over Maccabi Bnei Raina
Patrick Twumasi scored for Beitar Jerusalem in their 3-2 loss to Hapoel Haifa
Henry Addo saw 46 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 3-1 win over Sakhnin
Ghanaian duo Matthew Anim Cudjoe and Barnes Osei were in action for Sakhnin
MALTA
Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Geoffrey Acheampong were involved in Sliema’s 1-0 loss to Gzira on Saturday
Collins Gyamfi made a brief appearance for Melita in their 2-0 win over Hamrun
NETHERLANDS
Ibrahim Osman saw 17 minutes of action for Feyenoord against NAC Breda which ended in a stalemate
Kamal Sowah has made his debut for NAC Breda after coming on in the Eredivisie clash against Feyenoord.
PORTUGAL
Lawrence Ofori helped Moreirense to a 3-2 win over Casa Pia in the Liga Portugal Round 22 fixture on Saturday
ROMANIA
Nana Antwi made a brief appearance for Hermannstadt in their 3-2 win over Sepsi Sf Gheorghe
Baba Alhassan played 90 minutes for FCSB in their 2-0 win over Gloria Buzau
SCOTLAND
Jeffrey Schlupp lasted 71 minutes as Celtic recorded a 3-1 win over Dundee United
SERBIA
Godswill Vadze came on as a substitute to feature in Mladost’s 1-0 win over Vrsac
Herbert Ansah was in action for Vrsac
Kwaku Osei was in action for Spartak Subotica in their 2-1 win over IMT Novi Beograd
Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Crvena zvezda in their 4-0 win over Napredak
Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 4-1 win over OFK Beograd
Edmund Addo saw 85 minutes of action for Beograd
Issah Abass scored a brace for Jedinstvo U in their 4-1 win over Radnicki Nis
Richardson Denzell saw 69 minutes of action for Jedinstvo in the game
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori saw 83 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Dun.Streda
SWITZERLAND
Ghanaian duo Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in St.Gallen’s 1-0 defeat to Yverdon on Sunday
Jonas Adjetey played 90 minutes for Basel in their 1-1 draw against Lausanne
Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Servette in their 2-1 win over Grasshoppers
TURKEY
In the Turkish Super Lig, Emmanuel Boateng saw 12 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 2-1 win over Sivasspor
Jerome Opoku was sent off for Basaksehir in their 1-0 defeat at home to Bodrumspor
Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Eyuspor
Yaw Ackah lasted 65 minutes in the game for Kayserispor
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes in the game for Eyuspor
Nicholas Opoku was involved in Kasimpasa’s 3-1 loss to Fenerbache on Sunday