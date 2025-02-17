Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Twumasi and Zubairu Hit 7 goals each, Sulemana ends Premier League goal drought

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a weekly roundup of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the world.

Details below capture the minutes and how the players fared over the weekend.

Christopher Bonsu Baah scored for Genk in their 2-1 win over St.Liege in the Belgium top-flight league

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth at home in the Premier League

Eric Boakye scored for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win over Anorthosis

Patrick Twumasi scored for Beitar Jerusalem in their 3-2 loss to Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli top-flight league

Ernest Nuamah was on the scoresheet for Lyon in their 4-1 win over Montpellier in the French Ligue 1

Issah Abass scored a brace for Jedinstvo U in their 4-1 win over Radnicki Nis in the Serbian Super League

Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 4-1 win over OFK Beograd

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton in their 3-0 win over Chelsea on Friday night

Thomas Partey played 75 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City

Jordan Ayew lasted 75 minutes in the game for Leicester City

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth at home

Antoine Semenyo was in full swing for Bournemouth

Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham as they lost 1-0 to Brentford at the London Stadium

In the Championship, Michael Baidoo climbed off the bench to play 72 minutes for Plymouth in their 2-0 loss to Blackburn

Brandon Thomas-Asante saw 57 minutes of action for Coventry in their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wed

In League One, Tarique Fosu played 50 minutes for Northampton in their 2-0 defeat to Wrexham

Kelvin Abrefa saw four minutes of action for Reading in their 2-1 win over Rotherham

Jojo Wollacott was in post for Crawley in their 1-1 draw against Wycombe

In League Two, Albert Adomah played 15 minutes for Walsall in their 3-1 win over Chesterfield

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol

Joseph Aidoo saw 90 minutes of action for Valladolid in their 4-0 loss to Sevilla

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 75 minutes of action for Empoli in their 3-0 loss to Udinese

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 2-2 draw against Brest

Augustine Boakye saw 46 minutes of action for St.Etienne in their 5-1 loss to Marseille

Ernest Nuamah was on the scoresheet for Lyon in their 4-1 win over Montpellier

Andre Ayew came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Le Havre in their 3-1 loss to Nice

In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao played 90 minutes of action for FC Metz in their 3-0 win over Guingamp

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 75 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 1-1 draw against Regensburg

ALBANIA

Razak Abalora was in post for AF Elbasani in their 1-1 draw against Bylis

Mohammed Yahaya saw 10 minutes of action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Partizani

Alfred Mensah saw 14 minutes of action for Vllaznia against Dinamo Tirana which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Bismark Charles and Randy Dwumfour were involved in Skenderbeu Korca’s 1-0 loss to KF Tirana

AUSTRIA

Emmanuel Agyeman was involved in Wolfsberger AC’s 3-0 win over Sturm Graz

BELGIUM

Christopher Bonsu Baah scored for Genk in their 2-1 win over St.Liege

Denis Odoi was involved in Antwerp’s 2-1 win over Kortrijk

Mohammed Fuseini saw 63 minutes of action for Royale Union SG in their 1-0 loss to KV Mechelen

Ghanaian duo Francis Abu and Lawrence Agyekum were involved in Cercle Brugge’s 1-1 draw against Westerlo

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene was involved in Levski Sofia’s 4-1 win over Hebar

CROATIA

Morrison Agyemang was involved in Sibenik’s 2-1 loss to Lok. Zagreb

CYPRUS

Ghanaian duo Richard Ofori and Emmanuel Lomotey were both involved in Achnas 1-0 win over Omonia 29th May

Eric Boakye scored for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win over Anorthosis

FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah was in action for Gnistan in their 2-0 loss to Inter Turku

Ghanaian quartet Derrick Agyei, Bob Armah, Clinton Antwi and Eric Boateng were involved in KuPS 3-1 win over SJK

Salim Yussif saw 90 minutes of action for SJK

Prosper Ahiabu saw 90 minutes of action for VPS in their 1-0 loss to Illves

Robin Polley saw 78 minutes of action for Jaro in their 4-0 loss to AC Oulu

GREECE

Abdul Baba Rahman was involved in PAOK’s 7-0 thumping win over Lamia on Sunday

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh saw 24 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-0 loss to Kiryat Shmona

Ghanaian duo Eugene Ansah and Ebenezer Mamatah were involved in SC Ashdod’s 4-1 win over Maccabi Bnei Raina

Patrick Twumasi scored for Beitar Jerusalem in their 3-2 loss to Hapoel Haifa

Henry Addo saw 46 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 3-1 win over Sakhnin

Ghanaian duo Matthew Anim Cudjoe and Barnes Osei were in action for Sakhnin

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Geoffrey Acheampong were involved in Sliema’s 1-0 loss to Gzira on Saturday

Collins Gyamfi made a brief appearance for Melita in their 2-0 win over Hamrun

NETHERLANDS

Ibrahim Osman saw 17 minutes of action for Feyenoord against NAC Breda which ended in a stalemate

Kamal Sowah has made his debut for NAC Breda after coming on in the Eredivisie clash against Feyenoord.

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori helped Moreirense to a 3-2 win over Casa Pia in the Liga Portugal Round 22 fixture on Saturday

ROMANIA

Nana Antwi made a brief appearance for Hermannstadt in their 3-2 win over Sepsi Sf Gheorghe

Baba Alhassan played 90 minutes for FCSB in their 2-0 win over Gloria Buzau

SCOTLAND

Jeffrey Schlupp lasted 71 minutes as Celtic recorded a 3-1 win over Dundee United

SERBIA

Godswill Vadze came on as a substitute to feature in Mladost’s 1-0 win over Vrsac

Herbert Ansah was in action for Vrsac

Kwaku Osei was in action for Spartak Subotica in their 2-1 win over IMT Novi Beograd

Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Crvena zvezda in their 4-0 win over Napredak

Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 4-1 win over OFK Beograd

Edmund Addo saw 85 minutes of action for Beograd

Issah Abass scored a brace for Jedinstvo U in their 4-1 win over Radnicki Nis

Richardson Denzell saw 69 minutes of action for Jedinstvo in the game

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori saw 83 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Dun.Streda

SWITZERLAND

Ghanaian duo Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in St.Gallen’s 1-0 defeat to Yverdon on Sunday

Jonas Adjetey played 90 minutes for Basel in their 1-1 draw against Lausanne

Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Servette in their 2-1 win over Grasshoppers

TURKEY

In the Turkish Super Lig, Emmanuel Boateng saw 12 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 2-1 win over Sivasspor

Jerome Opoku was sent off for Basaksehir in their 1-0 defeat at home to Bodrumspor

Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Eyuspor

Yaw Ackah lasted 65 minutes in the game for Kayserispor

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes in the game for Eyuspor

Nicholas Opoku was involved in Kasimpasa’s 3-1 loss to Fenerbache on Sunday