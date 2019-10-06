Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Twumasi bags fourth league goal as Ayew brothers score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew scored the winner for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over West Ham. Fellow compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle

Christian Atsu made a brief appearance for Newcastle in their 1-0 win over Manchester United

Kelvin Danso was unused substitute in Southampton game as they lost to Chelsea 4-1

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Liverpool

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 13 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Brentford

Dede Ayew scored early in the game for Swansea City but they lost the game to Stoke by 2-1

Andy Yiadom recorded another 90 minutes for Reading as they lost to Bristol City

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah warmed the bench for AFC Wimbledon as they won 3-2 against Rochdale

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost by a lone goal to FC Halifax

SPAIN

Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration for Atletico Madrid as they drew against Valladolid

Iddrisu Baba saw 76 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Espanyol. Lumor Agbenyenu was unused substitute while Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury

Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win over Ath Bilbao

Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves game against Valencia.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-0 defeat to Brest

Enock Kwarteng was unused substitute for Bordeaux as they won 3-1 against Toulouse

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Troyes

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 4-0 win over Clermont. Abdul Samed Salis came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for the losers

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah lasted the entire duration for Inter Milan as they lost to Juventus

Kevin-Prince Boateng warmed the bench of Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Udinese. Nicholas Opoku was yellow carded in the game for Udinese

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench of Juve Stabia as they won 2-1 against Trapani

Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle as Spezia lost to Benevento by a lone goal. Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento

Moses Odjer came off the bench to play eight minutes for Salernitana as they drew against Frosinone

GERMANY

Opoku Ampomah, Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu featured for Dusseldorf in their 3-1 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad

Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Mainz. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga lasted 74 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 2-1 defeat to Regensburg

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi was red carded in Wehen 2-1 win over Stuttgart

AUSTRIA

Majeed Ashimeru lasted the entire duration for Salzburg in their 6-0 win over Altach

Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to register an assist for Lask Linz in their 2-1 win over Hartberg

Isaac Donkor was on the bench for Sturm Graz as they lost to Austria Vienna

Felix Adjei and Kelvin Yeboah played the full throttle for Tirol in their 3-1 defeat to Admira. Seth Painstil came on as a substitute

BELGIUM

Nana Asare played the entire duration for Gent in their 4-0 defeat to Club Brugge

Daniel Opare missed Antwerp’s 2-2 draw with St.Leige due to injury

Joseph Paintsil was not included in the match day squad for Genk over the weekend

Jonah Osabutey scored the consolation for Mouscron as they lost 2-1 to Genk

Adjei Sowah missed Anderlecht game over the weekend against Charleroi

Thomas Agyepong was not included in Waasland-Beveren squad over the weekend against Oostende

Godfred Donsah warmed the bench as Cercle Brugge lost to Waregem 6-0

Eric Ocansey saw 71 minutes of action for Kortrijk as they won 4-0 against St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah came off the bench for the losers

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowuah played 45 minutes for Leuven as they lost to Lokeren. Ahmed Said missed the game

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene played the entire duration for Beroe as they lost 2-0 to Cherno More

Samuel Inkoom played the full throttle for Dunav Ruse in their 2-0 win over Arda

Mohammed Nasiru was on the bench of Levski Sofia as they lost to Ludogorets

CROATIA

Obeng Regan lasted 90 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they drew 2-2 against Zapresic

Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 63 minutes of action for Rijeka as they drew 1-1 against Lok. Zagreb

DENMARK

Isaac Atanga, Mohammed Kudus, Godsway Donyoh, Ahmed Mumin, Ibrahim Sadiq all featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 1-1 against Lyngby. Christopher Antwi missed the game

Dauda Mohammed came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost to Sonderyske

HUNGARY

Akwasi Frimpong played the entire duration for Ferencvaros as they drew with Honved

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 90 minutes for Red Star Belgrade as they won by a lone goal against Napredak

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley scored for Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra

Zuberu Sharani warmed the bench for Dun.Streda as they won 2-1 against Trnava

Osman Bukari lasted 90 minutes for Trencin as they drew 2-2 against Z.Moravce.

Eklu Shaka Mawuli warmed the bench for Z.Moravce

SWEDEN

Enoch Adu played the full throttle as AIK defeated Orebro 2-0

Kwame Kizito was substituted in the 58th minute as Hacken drew with Ostersunds. Mensiro lasted 90 minutes for Ostersunds

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah missed Kayesrispor’s game over the weekend due to suspension

Afriyie Acquah lasted 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 5-1 win over Denizlispor. Isaac Sackey saw 45 minutes of action for the losers

Patrick Twumasi scored for Gaziantep in their 2-1 defeat to Basaksehir

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost to Caleb Ekuban’s Trabzonspor 2-1. Ekuban missed the game due to injury

USA

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew as they lost to Toronto FC by a lone goal. David Accam was later introduced into the game from the bench

Latif Blessing played the entire duration for Los Angeles FC as they won 3-1 against Colorado Rapids

Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids

USL Championship, Solomon Asante featured for Phoenix Rising in their 5-3 win over Portland 2