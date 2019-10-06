Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Twumasi bags fourth league goal as Ayew brothers score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad over the weekend
Patrick Twumasi has rediscovered his scoring boots as he scored his fourth goal of the campaign for Gaziantep despite the defeat to Basaksehir
Jordan Ayew scored his third goal of the season for Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they defeated West Ham by 2-1 on Saturday
Andre Ayew scored the fastest goal this season for Swansea in the Championship but his side lost to Stoke City by 2-1
Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew scored the winner for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over West Ham. Fellow compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle
Christian Atsu made a brief appearance for Newcastle in their 1-0 win over Manchester United
Kelvin Danso was unused substitute in Southampton game as they lost to Chelsea 4-1
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Liverpool
In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 13 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Brentford
Dede Ayew scored early in the game for Swansea City but they lost the game to Stoke by 2-1
Andy Yiadom recorded another 90 minutes for Reading as they lost to Bristol City
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah warmed the bench for AFC Wimbledon as they won 3-2 against Rochdale
In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost by a lone goal to FC Halifax
SPAIN
Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration for Atletico Madrid as they drew against Valladolid
Iddrisu Baba saw 76 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Espanyol. Lumor Agbenyenu was unused substitute while Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win over Ath Bilbao
Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves game against Valencia.
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-0 defeat to Brest
Enock Kwarteng was unused substitute for Bordeaux as they won 3-1 against Toulouse
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Troyes
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 4-0 win over Clermont. Abdul Samed Salis came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for the losers
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah lasted the entire duration for Inter Milan as they lost to Juventus
Kevin-Prince Boateng warmed the bench of Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Udinese. Nicholas Opoku was yellow carded in the game for Udinese
In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench of Juve Stabia as they won 2-1 against Trapani
Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle as Spezia lost to Benevento by a lone goal. Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento
Moses Odjer came off the bench to play eight minutes for Salernitana as they drew against Frosinone
GERMANY
Opoku Ampomah, Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu featured for Dusseldorf in their 3-1 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad
Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Mainz. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon
In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga lasted 74 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 2-1 defeat to Regensburg
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi was red carded in Wehen 2-1 win over Stuttgart
AUSTRIA
Majeed Ashimeru lasted the entire duration for Salzburg in their 6-0 win over Altach
Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to register an assist for Lask Linz in their 2-1 win over Hartberg
Isaac Donkor was on the bench for Sturm Graz as they lost to Austria Vienna
Felix Adjei and Kelvin Yeboah played the full throttle for Tirol in their 3-1 defeat to Admira. Seth Painstil came on as a substitute
BELGIUM
Nana Asare played the entire duration for Gent in their 4-0 defeat to Club Brugge
Daniel Opare missed Antwerp’s 2-2 draw with St.Leige due to injury
Joseph Paintsil was not included in the match day squad for Genk over the weekend
Jonah Osabutey scored the consolation for Mouscron as they lost 2-1 to Genk
Adjei Sowah missed Anderlecht game over the weekend against Charleroi
missed the game
Thomas Agyepong was not included in Waasland-Beveren squad over the weekend against Oostende
Godfred Donsah warmed the bench as Cercle Brugge lost to Waregem 6-0
Eric Ocansey saw 71 minutes of action for Kortrijk as they won 4-0 against St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah came off the bench for the losers
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowuah played 45 minutes for Leuven as they lost to Lokeren. Ahmed Said missed the game
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene played the entire duration for Beroe as they lost 2-0 to Cherno More
Samuel Inkoom played the full throttle for Dunav Ruse in their 2-0 win over Arda
Mohammed Nasiru was on the bench of Levski Sofia as they lost to Ludogorets
CROATIA
Obeng Regan lasted 90 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they drew 2-2 against Zapresic
Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 63 minutes of action for Rijeka as they drew 1-1 against Lok. Zagreb
DENMARK
Isaac Atanga, Mohammed Kudus, Godsway Donyoh, Ahmed Mumin, Ibrahim Sadiq all featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 1-1 against Lyngby. Christopher Antwi missed the game
Dauda Mohammed came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost to Sonderyske
HUNGARY
Akwasi Frimpong played the entire duration for Ferencvaros as they drew with Honved
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 90 minutes for Red Star Belgrade as they won by a lone goal against Napredak
SLOVAKIA
Sadam Sulley scored for Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra
Zuberu Sharani warmed the bench for Dun.Streda as they won 2-1 against Trnava
Osman Bukari lasted 90 minutes for Trencin as they drew 2-2 against Z.Moravce.
Eklu Shaka Mawuli warmed the bench for Z.Moravce
SWEDEN
Enoch Adu played the full throttle as AIK defeated Orebro 2-0
Kwame Kizito was substituted in the 58th minute as Hacken drew with Ostersunds. Mensiro lasted 90 minutes for Ostersunds
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah missed Kayesrispor’s game over the weekend due to suspension
Afriyie Acquah lasted 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 5-1 win over Denizlispor. Isaac Sackey saw 45 minutes of action for the losers
Patrick Twumasi scored for Gaziantep in their 2-1 defeat to Basaksehir
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost to Caleb Ekuban’s Trabzonspor 2-1. Ekuban missed the game due to injury
USA
Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew as they lost to Toronto FC by a lone goal. David Accam was later introduced into the game from the bench
Latif Blessing played the entire duration for Los Angeles FC as they won 3-1 against Colorado Rapids
Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids
USL Championship, Solomon Asante featured for Phoenix Rising in their 5-3 win over Portland 2