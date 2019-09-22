Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Twumasi, Nuhu, Abu, Duncan score for respective team as Joseph Aidoo stars for Celta Vigo

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

Kassim Nuhu scored his first goal in his debut game for Dusseldorf as they lost to Mochengladbach 2-1 in the Bundesliga

Francis Abu scored the decisive goal for Nordsjaelland as they picked a win against Aalborg 2-1 on Sunday

Patrick Twumasi scored for the third consecutive week in the Turkish Super Lig as his side Gazisehir Gaziantep BB earned a 2-1 win at Rizespor on Sunday.

Alfred Duncan scored his first goal of the season for Sassuolo over the weekend

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew saw 68 minutes of action for Crystal Palace as they drew 1-1 with Wolves. Jeffrey Schlupp played the entire duration for Palace

Christian Atsu played the full throttle for Newcastle as they were held at home by Brighton

Kevin Danso lasted 45 minutes Southampton as they lost 3-1 to Bournemouth

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Tottenham due to injury

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 31 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 1-0 against Barnsley.

Dede Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City as they drew against Bristol City

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle and picked a yellow card for Reading as they lost to Blackburn

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was unused substitute for AFC Wimbledon as they lost to Bristol Rovers by 3-1

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate

SPAIN

Iddrisu Baba, Baba Rahman and Lumor Agbenyenu all featured for Mallorca as they lost to Getafe 4-2

Mubarak Wakaso lasted the entire duration for Alaves as they lost to Ath Bilbao

Thomas Partey came off the bench to play 31 minutes for Atletico Madrid as they drew against Celta Vigo. Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire duration for Celta Vigo

In the La Liga 2, Raphael Dwamena saw 78 minutes of action for Real Zaragoza as they were held to a draw at home by Lugo

In the Segunda Division, Kwabena Owusu scored in the 58th minute for Cordoba as they drew against Kingsley Fobi’s CD Badajoz

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-1 to Amiens

Enock Kwarteng played the entire duration for Bordeaux in their 2-2 draw against Brest

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah warmed the bench for Le Havre as they drew 2-2 against Orleans

Rabiu Mohammed missed Paris FC game against Clermont. Abdul Samed Salis made a brief appearance for Clermont as they the game 2-0

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 3-1 win over Guingamp

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan defeated neighbors AC Milan 2-0.

Alfred Duncan registered his name on the scoresheet as US Sassuolo made light work of SPAL in the Italian Serie A on Sunday morning

Nicholas Opoku was unused substitute for Udinese as they lost to Brescia by a lone goal

In the Serie B, Abdallah Basit and Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento as they won by a lone goal against Cosenza

Bright Adde warmed the bench as Juve Stabia lost to Ascoli 5-1

Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost by a lone goal to Pordenone

Moses Odjer came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Salernitana in their 1-0 win over Trapani

GERMANY

Kassim Nuhu scored his first goal for Dusseldorf as they lost to Mochengladbach 2-1. Opoku Ampomah, Kelvin Ofori and Bernard Tekpetey warmed the bench in that game

Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Hertha Berlina Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi saw 79 minutes of action for Wehen as they lost to Arminia Bielefeld

Sarpei Hans Nunoo played the full throttle for Greuther Furth as were defeated by Stuttgart

David Atanga saw 38 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel as they lost to Hannover

AUSTRIA

Majeed Ashimeru played the entire duration as Salzburg drew 2-2 against Lask Linz. Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to play for Lask Linz

Isaack Donkor warmed the bench for Stum Graz in their 3-3 draw against Mattserburg

Felix Adjei came off the bench to play 12 minutes for Tirol as they lost 2-0 to Rapid Vienna

BELGIUM

Eric Ocansey warmed the bench for Kortrijk as they lost 3-2 at home to KV Mechelen

Joseph Painstil missed Genk’s game against Oostende

Thomas Agyepong saw 26 minutes of action for Waasland-Beveren as they drew 1-1 with Mouscron. Jonathan Osabutey was not named in the match day squad for Mouscron

Samuel Asamoah played 42 minutes for St. Truiden in their 3-0 win over Charleroi

Daniel Opare missed Antwerp game against Cercle Brugge. Godfred Donsah lasted 70 minutes in the game for Cercle Brugge

Nana Asare lasted 90 minutes for Gent as they drew with Waregem

In the Proximus League, Ahmed Said came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Lokeren in their 2-0 win over KSV Roeselare

Kamal Sowuah played the entire duration for Leuven in their 1-0 win over Lommel

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene lasted 90 minutes for Beroe in their 3-0 defeat to Lok. Plovdiv

Samuel Inkoom played the entire duration for Dunav Ruse in their 0-0 draw against Botev Vrastsa

Mohammed Nasiru made a brief appearance for Levski Sofia in their 2-0 win over Slavia Sofia

CHINA

Frank Acheampong lasted the entire duration for Tianjin Teda as they l0st to Hebei 2-1

Emmanuel Boateng came off the bench in the 63 minute for Dalian Yifang as they won 2-0 against Shenzhen

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 58 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-0 win over Istra 1961. Obeng Regan came off the bench to play 32 minutes for Istra

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto lasted 90 minutes for Doxa as they lost to Limassol

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi lasted 71 minutes in the game for Pribram lost 2-0 to Karvina

DENMARK

Francis Abu scored the decisive goal for Nordsjaelland as they picked a win against Aalborg 2-1. Isaac Atanga lasted 90 minutes while Kudus Mohammed came off the bench/ Ibrahim Sadiq and Clinton Antwi were on the bench

FINLAND

Bernard Mensah lasted the entire duration for Illves in their 1-0 win over Inter Tuku. David Addy warmed the bench for Illves . Anthony Annan came on as a substitute for Inter

Reuben Ayarna came off the bench for KuPS against Mariehamn

Sillah Samba saw 16 minutes of action for VPS as they lost 2-1 to Lahti

Gideon Baah and Nasiru Mohammed featured for Honka in their 3-1 win over HJK. Evans Mensah saw 75 minutes of action for the losers

HUNGARY

Frimpong Abraham lasted 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 2-1 win over Zalaegerszegi

NETHERLANDS

John Yeboah saw 85 minutes of action for Venlo as they lost to Willen. Jonathan Opoku missed the game Venlo

PORTUGAL

Henry Medarious and Alhassan Wakaso missed Guimaraes game against Tondela

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 71 minutes for Crvena Zvezda as they lost to Partizan by 2-0

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari played the entire duration for Trencin as they lost 4-2 to Slovan Brastislava.

SWEDEN

Kwame Kizito scored for Hacken as they drew on level with Kalmar

Adu Enoch lasted the entire duration for AIK as they lost to Hammarby 2-1

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played the entire duration for Rizespor as they lost to Gaziantep by 2-1. Patrick Twumasi scored for Gaziantep. Tetteh Abdul and Rahman Chibsah featured for Gaziantep

Afriyie Acquah featured for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 1-1 against Galatasaray

Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizilispor as they lost by a lone goal to Konyaspor

Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor in their 1-1 draw with Denzilispor. Isaac Sackey played the entire duration for Denzilispor

USA

Latif Blessing saw 90 minutes as Los Angeles FC drew with Toronto FC

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle as Columbus Crew drew with Vancouver Whitecaps