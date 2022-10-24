Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Yeboah scores as Djiku picks injury with just 28 days to World Cup kick-off

With just a few days to the start of the World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com continues to provide you with information on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as Coach Otto Addo prepares to name his final squad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed

Ransford Yeboah scored in Hamburg’s 3-2 defeat to Magdeburg

Gilbert Koomson climbed off the bench to score for Aalesund in their 1-0 win against Sandefjord

Young attacker Gabriel Kyeremanteng was on target for the sixth time this season in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday.

Ghanaian young midfielder Kwame Poku was on the scoresheet for Peterborough United when they saw off Oxford United in the English League One on Saturday.

Alexander Djiku picked up an injury in Strasbourg’s game against Toulouse

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Salisu were involved in Southampton’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal for their respective clubs

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 4-0 win against Wolves

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played in Crystal Palace 3-0 defeat to Everton

Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes in Brighton’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

In Championship, Baba Rahman was in action for Reading in their 2-0 win against Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo saw 56 minutes of action for Bristol City

Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet in Charlton’s 1-0 win against Shrewsbury

In League One, Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored the match winner for Charlton Athletic as they beat Shrewsbury Town in the English League One on Saturday.

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed saw 36 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-1 win against Valencia

In the Segunda division, Sabit Abdulai made a brief appearance for Ponferradina in their 1-1 draw against Racing Santander

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina as they lost 4-3 against Inter

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 1-0 win against Marseille

Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes in Rennes 2-1 win against Angers

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont as they lost 3-1 to Brest

Alexander Djiku lasted 25 minutes in the game for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Toulouse

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 90 minutes of action for Freiburg in their 2-0 win against Werder Bremen

Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 78 minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 win against Union Berlin

Kevin-Prince Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 win against Schalke due to illness

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Pfeiffer and Braydon Marvin Manu were in action for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstein Kiel

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn against Braunschweig which ended in a draw

Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 2-0 defeat to Dusseldorf

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu played 90 minutes for Engatia in their 1-0 win against Kukesi

AUSTRIA

Lawrence Agyekum played 80 minutes for Salzburg against Sturm Graz which ended in a draw

AZERBAIJAN

Godsway Donyoh was in action for Neftci Baku in their 3-2 defeat to Sabah Baku

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil lasted 74 minutes in the game for Genk in their 3-1 win against Antwerp

Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Seraing as they lost 2-1 against Gent

Elisha Owusu missed the game due to injury

Majeed Ashimeru was in action for Anderlecht in their game against St.Leige

Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge KV in their 4-1 against Charleroi

Mubarak Wakaso and Isaac Nuhu were in action for KV Mechelen in their 2-1 win against Eupen

Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi were in action for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Royale Union

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey registers assist in Ludogorets win against Botev Plovdiv

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv

CYPRUS

Majeed Waris saw 31 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 3-0 win against Doxa

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah lasted 71 minutes in the game for Doxa

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 1-0 win against AEK Larnaca

Ernest Asante saw 12 minutes of action for AEK Larnaca

DENMARK

In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori saw 80 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-1 win against Hvidovre IF

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-1 defeat to Paide

FINLAND

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-0 win against AC Oulu

Anthony Annan was in action for TPS as they lost 2-1 against Lahti

ISRAEL

Zakaria Mugeese and Samuel Alabi was in action for Ashdod against Beitar Jerusalem which they lost 2-0

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai against FK Panevezys which ended in a draw

Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-0 win against Siauliai FA

Francis Kyeremeh saw 88 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Hegelmann

MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong and Jacob Akrong were in action for Mosta FC in their 2-1 defeat to Hamrun

James Arthur saw 90 minutes in action for Gudja as they lost 2-1 against Hibernian

Clinton Bangura and Latif Amadu featured in the game for Pieta Hotspurs as they lost 2-1 against Santa Lucia

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 4-1 win against Waalwijk

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu played in Odd’s 2-1 win against Valerenga

David Agbo saw 16 minutes of action for Kristiansund as they lost 5-0 against Bodo/Glimt

PORTUGAL

Ghana wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku won the man of the match award when Sporting Lisbon B pipped Os Belenenses in the Portuguese Liga 3.

ROMANIA

Baba Alhassan was in action for Berane in their 1-1 draw against U Craiova 1948

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu saw 66 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 1-1 draw against TSC Backa Topola

Osman Bukari and Ibrahim Mustapha were in action for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-1 win against Radnicki Nis

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang and Samuel Gidi were in action for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to Trnava

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah played 90 minutes for ND Gorcia against O.Ljubljana

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Agyemang Duah and Abdul Hudu featured in the game for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-1 draw against Landskrona

Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg in their 2-1 win against Hammarby

Ibrahim Sadiq helped Hacken to a 2-1 win against Malmo FF

Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Malmo

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette

Kasim Adams played the full throttle for Basel in their 3-1 win against Winterhur

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah helped Kayserispor to a 1-0 win against Kasimpasa

Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 against Goztepe

Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Sakaryaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Eyupspor

USA

In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku saw 13 minutes of action for Los Angeles FC 3-2 win against Los Angeles Galaxy