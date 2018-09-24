Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Yiadom rescues Red Star Belgrade, Tetteh and Boateng hot streak scoring exploits continue as VAR denies Asamoah

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad this weekend.

It was a fantastic weekend once again for Ghanaian players across the globe.

Kevin-Prince Boateng hogged the headlines in Italy with another fabulous performance for Sassuolo where he capped it off with a fine strike against Empoli.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is already feeling at home in Serbia once again as he scored again for Red Star in the draw again against arch rivals Partizan in the Belgrade derby.

Benjamin Tetteh is finally settling at Sparta Prague after a difficult start to life at the club. The former Ghana youth striker once again hit the back of the net to help the club claim victory.

Andy Yiadom was one of the few goal scoring surprises over the weekend after ending his two year goal drought for Reading FC in the Championship.

Reuben Obodai gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi was introduced at half time for Fulham FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Watford.

Jordan Ayew played 71 minutes for Crystal Palace while Jeffery Schlupp warmed the bench as Christian Atsu also came on in the 73 minutes for Newcastle when the two sides played out a goalless draw.

Daniel Amartey played full throttle for Leicester City when they beat Huddersfield United 3-1. Collin Quaner missed the game for the losers through injury.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played 68 minutes for Aston Villa when they lost 1-2 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Yiadom scored and registered an assist for Reading as they thrashed Hull City 3-0

Kwesi Appiah missed the game for AFC Wimbledon as they lost 2-1 to Accrington Stanley.

Joe Dodoo was on the substitute bench for Blackpool as they played a goalless stalemate with Luton Town.

Tarique Fosu was left out of Charlton team that won 2-1 against Plymouth

Hiram Boateng was substituted in the 90 minute for Exeter City as they beat Cheltenham 3-1.

Bernard Mensah cameoed for Lincoln City as they beat MK Dons 2-1.

Kobby Arthur was an unused substitute for Macclesfield as they lost 2-1 to Morecambe.

Nortei Nortey came on in the 56 minutes for Dover Athletic as they lost 2-0 to Aldershot. Kevin Lokko was not included in the squad for the losers

Horald Odametey played full throttle and was booked for Maidenhead as they lost 2-0 to Barrow. Nana Owusu came on in the 53rd minute and was booked for the losers.

Kwame Thomas was sent off for two books left offense for Solihull Moors as they thrashed Bromley 5-0.

ITALY

Alfred Duncan played full throttle while Kevin Prince Boateng lasted 62 minutes and scored a goal for Sassolo as the beat Empoli 3-1 at home. Afriyie Acquah played only 14 minutes for the losers.

Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle for Inter Milan as they beat Sampdoria 0-1 at away. Asamoah found the back of the net with a sensational daisy-cutter from the edge of the box, but it was disallowed by VAR ruled it was disallowed.

Godfred Donsah missed Bologna’s 2-0 victory to AS Roma due to injury.

Nicholas Opoku warmed the bench for Udinese as they beat Chievo 2-0 at away.

Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone as the lost 2-0 at home to Juventus.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench for Benevento as they thrashed Selernitana 4-0. Moses Odjer was an unused substitute for the losers.

Emmanuel Gyasi cameoed for Spezia in their 1-0 win against Cittadella.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso played full throttle for Alaves as they thrashed Rayo Valacano 1-5. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Thomas Partey came on in the 58th minute as Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Getafe.

Emmanuel Boateng came in the 61st minute for UD Levante as they were thrashed 2-6 at home by Sevilla. Raphael Dwamena was left on the substitute bench for the losers.

In the Segunda Division, Issac Coffie warmed the bench for Gijon as they were piped 1-0 by Osasuna.

Richard Boateng played 60 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw with Elche.

Yaw Yeboah played full throttle for CD Numancia as they lost 0-2 at home to Almeria.

GERMANY

Kasim Nuhu missed TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund through injury.

Derrick Luckassen marked his debut for Hertha Berlin as a substitute in their 4-2 win over Monchengladbach.

Baba Abdul Rahman was left out of Shalke team that lost 0-2 at home to Bayern Munich.

Issah Abass was again left out of FSV Mainz team that lost 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

In the Bundesliga 2, Diawusi Agyemang warmed the bench again for Ingolstadt as they lost 0-1 at home to St. Pauli.

Joseph Claud-Gyau cameoed for Duisburg when they lost 2-1 to Aue at home.

Gideon Jung missed Hamburg SV 5-0 humiliating defeat at home to Regensburg.

David Atanga picked a booking before being replaced in the 69th minutes for Greuther Furth in their 2-0 at Heidenheim.

Bernard Tekpetey netted for second week running in SC Paderborn 07 4-4 draw with Magdeburg. Christian Adjei-Antwi played 60 minutes for SC Paderborn.

In the Bundesliga 3, Kelivin Weidlich came on in the 8th minute as his side Energie Cottbus lost 3-0 to Preussen Munster.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh was an unused substitute when Hansa Rostock played a barren draw with Grossaspach.

Braydon Manu missed Hallescher 1-0 win over Aalen through suspension. The youngster was handed a four-match ban last week.

Daniel Kofi Kyere played 89 minutes as his side SV Wehen beat Munich 1860 2-1 at home.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck 1-0 victory against Zwickau. He is yet to kick a ball this season due to injury.

Noah Awuku was an unused substitute for Holstein Kiel while Kingsley Schindler was left out of the team in their 2-2 draw with Bochum. Jan Gyamerah also played full throttle for Bochum but Agyemang Diawusi was left out of Bochum squad.

Steffen Nkansah warmed the bench for Braunschweig as they played out a 1-1 draw with Wurzburger Kickers.

Okyere Kwesi Wreidt scored for Bayern Munich II in their 3-2 defeat at Rosenhiem.

FRANCE

Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle for Nantes as they lost 2-1 to Lille. Enock Kwateng also played full throttle for the losers.

John Boye lasted the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-1 loss against FC Paris.

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 1-1 draw with Troyes.

Lawrence Ati Zigi was an unused substitute when his side Sochaux lost 0-1 at home to US Orleans

Emmanuel Ntim was once again left out of Valenciennes team that thrashed Red Star 4-1.

THE NETHERLANDS

Boadu Myron was not included in AZ Alkmaar team due to injury as they won 3-1 at Groningen.

Rodney Antwi warmed the bench for FC Volendam when they were piped 1-0 away to Jong PSV.

Abubakar Asumah lasted 59 minutes for Maastricht in their 2-1 win over Dordrecht.

ALBANIA

Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbina helped FK Tirana pick a famous draw at Skendabue.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was not included in the LASK Linz team that won 3-0 at Austria Vienna.

Seth Painstil scored again for Wacker Admira as they won 3-1 at Wacker Innsbruck.

In the Bundesliga II, Paul Mensah played fully throttle as Kapfenberg lost 0-2 at home to BW Linz.

Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Ried as they lost 2-0 to FK Austria Vienna.

Felix Adjei registered an assist for Wattens in their 2-0 win over Vorwats Steyr.

BELGIUM

Nana Owusu Ampomah scored and was booked for Waasland-Beveren as they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Sporting Charleroi.

William Owusu Acheampong played full throttle for Royal Antwerp while Daniel Opare was substituted in the 73rd minute when they lost 2-0 to St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah however played full 90 minutes for the winners.

Eric Ocansey, who had his four-match ban overturned during the week, picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for KAS Eupen in their 2-1 home defeat to Oostende.

Nana Akwesi Asare played full throttle for KAA Gent as they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat to Club Brugge at home.

Francis Amuzu played 65 minutes for Anderlecht when they beat Standard Liege 2-1. Dennis Appiah was an unused substitute for Anderlecht.

Joseph Aidoo played the entire period of the game for KRC Genk in their 5-2 home win over Cercle Brugge KSV. Joseph Painstil registered an assist but lasted 62 minutes. Kevin Appiah warmed the bench for the losers.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh warmed the bench for Dinamo Brest in their 1-0 win over Vitebsk.

Gideon Baah lasted the entire period of action for FC Gomel in their 1-0 loss at Torpedo Zhodino.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu played full throttle and scored the only goal for Septemvri Sofia as they lost 1-3 to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Edwin Gyasi registered an assist for CSKA Sofia as they beat Botev Vratsa 2-0 at away.

Michael Tawiah lasted 90 minutes for Vereya as they played a 1-1 draw with Dunav Ruse. Derrick Mensah was an unused substitute for Dunav Ruse.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong returned from injury to play 88 minutes and scored from the spot for Tianjin Teda as they played a 2-2 draw with Beijing Renhe.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty was included in Rijeka squad that lost 2-0 to NK Lokomotiva.

Obeng Regan played full throttle for Istra1961 as they lost 4-2 at home to Hajduk split. Ahmed Said missed the game for the victors through injury.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh scored a brace for Sparta Prague as they mulled Slovan Liberec 4-1 at home.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah played 90 minutes for Doxa in their famous 5-2 win at Apoel Nicosia.

DENMARK

Emmanuel Oti was left out of Esbjerg team that lost away to Vejle 1-0.

Micheal Baidoo was left out of Midtjyland team that played out a goalless draw with Sonderjyske.

Collins Tanor returned from injury to cameo for Hobro IF in their 5-0 humiliation against Aalborg.

Kelvin Mensah missed Brondby 3-2 loss at Aarhus through injury.

Godsway Donyoh lasted 81 minutes for FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat at FC Copenhagen. Kudus Mohammed was introduced at half time for the losers while Clinton Antwi was left out on their bench.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan returned from injury to cameo for HJK Helsinki in their 2-0 win over RoPS. Evans Mensah missed the game through injury.

Samba Silla warmed the bench for Jaro FF as they beat AC Kajaani 0-1 away from home.

ISREAL

Emmanuel Boateng missed Hapoel Tel Aviv goalless draw with Hapoel Kiryat Shmona due to paper works.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played full throttle in Zhetysu Taldykorgan 1-0 win over Kairat Almaty.

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah was left out of Pieta Hotspurs teams that played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Senglea Athletics at home.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye came on in the 71st minute for Atlas FC when they lost by 2-0 to Cruz Azul.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey and Mohammed Abu played full period of action for Valeranga in their 3-2 defeat at Odd Grenland.

Gilbert Koomson played full throttle for SK Brann as they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Sanderfjord.

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah warmed the bench for IK Start when they beat Bodo/Glimt 2-1 at home. Isaac Twum was not included in the victors matchday squad.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman provided an assist for Portimonense as they beat Guimaraes 3-2. Alhassan Wakaso played the entire duration of the match for the losers. Henry Medarious missed the game for the losers due to injury.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played full throttle for Universitatea Craiova in their 0-2 win against FC Viitorul Constanta.

Joseph Mensah came on in the 72nd minute as his side Sepsi played out a 1-1 stalemate with Voluntari. Richard Gadze did not play for Voluntari due to paper works.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed lasted 88 minutes for Anzi Makhachkala as they beat Dynamo Moscow 0-1 away from home. Abdul Aziz Tetteh also played the entire duration for the losers.

Mohammed Kadri scored on his first home bow for Arsenal Tula as they played out a 2-2 draw with Rubin Kazan.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyapong got off the mark for Hibernian as a late substitute in their 3-0 win over Dundee FC.

SAUDI ARABIA

Carlos Ohene played full throttle for Ohod in their 2-0 lost to Al-Faisaly.

SERBIA

Samuel Affum was excluded from Spartak Subotica team that lost 0-1 to Cukaricki

Zakaria Suraka was left out of Vranje squad that were thrashed 3-0 by Napredak.

Francis Kyeremah played full throttle for Radnik Surdulica in their 2-1 lost at home to Radnicki Nis.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom rescued a point for Red Star Belgrade in their 1-1 draw with Partizan Belgrade. Rashid Sumaila and Ibrahim Tanko were missing from Red Star Belgrade matchday squad.

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley was left out of Michalovce team that lost 2-1 to Nitra away from home.

Osman Bukari cameoed for Trencin and was booked as they piped Z.Moravce 1-0

Benson Anang opened his scoring account for MSK Zilina as they thrashed Senica 5-0. Patrick Asmah played full throttle for the losers.

Mitch Apau enjoyed 90 minutes for Slovan Bratislava in their 2-0 over Sered.

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye and Kingsley Boateng warmed the bench for NK Olimpija Ljubljana as they won 3-1 to NK Aluminij.

SOUTH AFRICA

Samuel Dorpoh was an unused substitute for Amazulu as they lost 0-2 to Keiza Chiefs

Edwin Gyimah was left out of Bidvest team that lost 0-1 at home to Polokwane City.

Richard Ofori played 90 minutes for Maritzburg United as they piped Bloem Celtic 1-0.

Richard Kissi Boateng was excluded from SuperSports United team that thrashed Black Leopards 4-0..

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro climbed off the bench to scored the winner for FK Ostersunds in their 1-0 win over Sirius IF. Patrick Kpozo cameoed while Frank Arhin warmed the bench for the winners.

Prosper Kasim scored for the second successive weeks in Mjalby 5-1 thumping of Husqvarna.

Enoch Adu Kofi played full throttle for AIK as they pipped Hammarby IF 1-0 at home.

Isaac Shaze played 90 minutes for Gefle in their 2-1 win at Varbergs.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru played 81 minutes for St. Gallen as they played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Lugano.

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich is still out injured and couldn’t make Young Boys as they walloped FC Basel 7-1 at home.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played full throttle for Istanbul Basasehir as they played out a goalless with Buursaspor

Muniru Sulley was an unused substitute when his side Yeni Malatyaspor piped Rizaspor 1-0

Bernard Mensah played 46 minutes for Keyserispor when they lost 0-2 to Konyaspor. Asamoah Gyan was not included in the losers squad.

In the Supaliga II, Jerry Akaminko warmed the bench as Istanbulspor AS in their 1-0 defeat to Hatyaspor.

Kamal Issah was absent in Eskisehirspor goalless draw game with Gazientep.

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu was an unused substitute for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-1 win against FK Zorya Luhansk.

USA

Latif Blessing was in magnificent form Los Angeles as they overcame San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 at home. Dominic Oduro warmed the bench for the losers.

Jonathan Mensah picked a booking but played full throttle for Columbus Crew. Harrison Afful also played full 90 minutes while Lalas Abubakar warmed the bench as they beat Colorado Repids 2-1. Bismarck Adjei Boateng came in at the tail end of the first half for the losers.

Johan Kappelhof picked a yellow card but played the entire duration for Chicago Fire as they played out a 2-2 draw with New England Revolution.

Abu Danladi missed Minnesota 3-2 win over Portland Timbers due to injury.

In the USL, Isaac Osei was booked as he played 71 minutes for Penn FC in their 1-2 lost to Cincinnati. Prince Baffour and Shaibu Haruna all cameoed for the losers.

Oscar Umar played full throttle and was booked for Richmond Kickers when they lost 3-0 to Tampa Bay Rowdies. Patrick Agyemang played 59 minutes for the losers.

Solomon Asante played 89 minutes for Phoenix Rising when they beat Colorado Spring 2-1 at away.

Geoffrey Acheampong enjoyed full throttle for LA Galaxy II as they thrashed Real Monarchs 6-1. Emmanuel Appiah cameoed for the winners.

