Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Asante sets record as Phoenix Rising all-time top scorer, Painstil, Accam score for their respective clubs

The 2019/2020 season kicks off and Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will be bringing to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe.

We bring you a comprehensive report on how these players performed with their clubs over the weekend.

Our journalist Herbert Boakye Yiadom, a specialist in monitoring players abroad brings to you all the details over the weekend

We begin with, Joseph Painstil. He scored a goal for Genk as they thrashed Waasland-Beveren by 4-0 in the Belgium Pro League this weekend.

Solomon Asante scored over the weekend to become the all-time leading scorer for Phoenix Rising

Andre Ayew also impressed on his debut for Swansea City in the Championship as he came off the bench in the 69th minute.

David Accam came off the bench to score for Columbus Crew as they drew 2-2 with Toronto FC

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew was unused substitute for Crystal Palace as they lost away to Sheffied United. Jeffrey Schlupp made his debut in the league as he was introduced into the game in the 64th minute

Christian Atsu was not included in the match day squad of Newcastle United as they lost 3-1 against Norwich

Daniel Amartey was not included in the match day squad of Leicester City as they drew with Chelsea

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 18 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 3-0 win over Birmingham

Andre Ayew came off the bench in the 69th minute as Swansea defeated Preston 3-2

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 3-0 win over Cardiff

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah warmed the bench for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 1-1 against Accrington

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead in their 4-1 win over Chorley

Brandon Asante came off the bench as Ebbsfleet lost to Solihull Moors by 2-1

SPAIN

Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo as they lost to Real Madrid 3-1

Mubarak Wakaso lasted 90 minutes for Alaves in their 1-0 win over Levante

Lumor and Baba Mohammed excelled as Real Mallorca beat Eibar 2-1 in their opening match

Thomas Partey lasted 45 minutes for PSG in their game against Getafe

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 3-0 win over Monaco

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Lens

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux as they lost to Lorient 1-0

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Bernard Tekpertey, Ampomah Opoku, Kelvin Ofori and Kassim Nuhu Adams did not feature for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their 3-1 win over Werder Bremen

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the entire duration for Paderborn as they lost to Bayer Leverkusen 3-2. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderborn

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi warmed the bench for Wehen as they lost 3-0 to Hannover

In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy played the entire duration for Wurzburger Kickers in their 3-2 win over Preussen Munster

David Atanga saw 45 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-1 win over Karlsruher

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was not included in the match day squad of Lask Linz as they were held to a draw at home by Tirol. Felix Adjei was introduced into the game for the away side in the 80th minute

Majeed Ashimeru saw 65 minutes of action for Salzburg as they thrashed St.Pollen by 6-0.

BELGIUM

Joseph Painstil scored for Genk as they thrashed Waasland-Beveren 4-0. Thomas Agyepong made his debut for Waasland

Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St.Truiden in their 2-0 defeat to Antwerp. Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp

Eric Ocansey lasted 87 minutes for Kortrijk in their 4-2 win over Anderlecht. Emmanuel Adjei Sowuah missed the game for the losers due to injury while Dauda Mohammed was not included in the match day squad

Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen as they drew against Club Brugge

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah was introduced into the game in the 80th minute as Leuven defeated Beerschot 3-0

CROATIA

Regan Obeng scored for Istra 1961 as they lost 4-3 to Slaven Belupo

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi saw 81 minutes of action for Pribram as they lost 2-0 to Slovacko

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus, Christopher Antwi, Isaac Atanga, Abdul Mumin all featured for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win over Odense. Ibrahim Sadiq warmed the bench through out

FINLAND

Evans Mensah played the entire duration for HJK as they lost to KPV Kokkola by 2-1

HOLLAND

Ghana youth striker Issah Abass scored his first goal for FC Utrecht in their 1-1 draw at Feyenoord on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor missed U Craiova game against FC Botosani. Regy Ofosu saw 65 minutes of action for Botosani

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was not included in the match day squad of Red Star Belgrade over the weekend. His side won 3-2 against Subotica.

Samuel Owusu did not play over the weekend for Cukaricki as they won 2-1 against Proleter

SLOVAKIA

Sulley Sadam and Edmund Addo both played for Senica as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok

Osman Bukari featured for Trencin in their 2-1 win over Trnava

Benson Anang was introduced into the game in the 77 minute for Zilina as they defeated Nitra 3-0

Michu Apau played the entire duration for Slovan Bratislava as they thumped Sered 4-0

SWEDEN

Sadat Karim came off the bench to score the winning goal for Halmstads BK as they toppled Vasteraas SK in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah was a second half substitute for Rizespor in their 1-0 season opener win at Gençlerbirliği. The Ghana international was introduced on the hour mark to replace Ivorian Ismaël Tiémoko Diomandé.

Bernard Mensah played the full throttle for Kayerispor as they lost by a lone goal to Alanyaspor

Isaac Cofie made his debut for Sivasspor in their 3-0 win over Besiktas

Caleb Ekuban came off the bench and lasted 33 minutes for Trabzonspor as they drew against Kasimpasa

USA

Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and David Accam featured for Columbus Crew as they drew 2-2 against Toronto FC. David Accam came off the bench to score for Columbus Crew

Solomon Asante scored for Phoenix Rising as they defeated Reno 4-2