Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Yiadom, Anang, Kadiri strike debut goals as Boateng, Tetteh and Ampomah continue hot streak form

Ghanasoccernet's European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you first installment update of how Ghanaian players performed in abroad between Friday and Saturday.

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi was introduced at half time for Fulham FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Watford.

Jordan Ayew played 71 minutes for Crystal Palace while Jeffery Schlupp warmed the bench as Christian Atsu also came on in the 73 minutes for Newcastle when the two sides played out a goalless draw.

Daniel Amartey played full throttle for Leicester City when they beat Huddersfield United 3-1. Collin Quaner missed the game for the losers through injury.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played 68 minutes for Aston Villa when they lost 1-2 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Yiadom scored and registered an assist for Reading as they thrashed Hull City 3-0

Kwesi Appiah missed the game for AFC Wimbledon as they lost 2-1 to Accrington Stanley.

Joe Dodoo was on the substitute bench for Blackpool as they played a goalless stalemate with Luton Town.

Tarique Fosu was left out of Charlton team that won 2-1 against Plymouth

Hiram Boateng was substituted in the 90 minute for Exeter City as they beat Cheltenham 3-1.

Bernard Mensah cameoed for Lincoln City as they beat MK Dons 2-1.

Kobby Arthur was an unused substitute for Macclesfield as they lost 2-1 to Morecambe.

Nortei Nortey came on in the 56 minutes for Dover Athletic as they lost 2-0 to Aldershot. Kevin Lokko was not included in the squad for the losers

Horald Odametey played full throttle and was booked for Maidenhead as they lost 2-0 to Barrow. Nana Owusu came on in the 53rd minute and was booked for the losers.

Kwame Thomas was sent off for two books left offense for Solihull Moors as they thrashed Bromley 5-0.

ITALY

Alfred Duncan played full throttle while Kevin Prince Boateng lasted 62 minutes and scored a goal for Sassolo as the beat Empoli 3-1 at home. Afriyie Acquah played only 14 minutes for the losers.

Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle for Inter Milan as they beat Sampdoria 0-1 at away.

Bright Addae warmed the bench for Benevento as they thrashed Selernitana 4-0. Moses Odjer was an unused substitute for the losers.

Emmanuel Gyasi cameoed for Spezia in their 1-0 win against Cittadella.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso played full throttle for Alaves as they thrashed Rayo Valacano 1-5. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Thomas Partey came on in the 58th minute as Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Getafe.

In the Segunda Division, Issac Coffie warmed the bench for Gijon as they were piped 1-0 by Osasuna.

GERMANY

Kasim Nuhu missed TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund through injury.

Derrick Luckassen marked his debut for Hertha Berlin as a substitute in their 4-2 win over Monchengladbach.

Baba Abdul Rahman was left out of Shalke team that lost 0-2 at home to Bayern Munich.

In the Bundesliga 2, Diawusi Agyemang warmed the bench again for Ingolstadt as they lost 0-1 at home to St. Pauli

In the Bundesliga 3, Kelivin Weidlich came on in the 8th minute as his side Energie Cottbus lost 3-0 to Preussen Munster.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh was an unused substitute when Hansa Rostock played a barren draw with Grossaspach.

Daniel Kofi Kyere played 89 minutes as his side SV Wehen beat Munich 1860 2-1 at home.

Noah Awuku was an unused substitute for Holstein Kiel while Kingsley Schindler was left out of the team in their 2-2 draw with Bochum. Jan Gyamerah also played full throttle for Bochum but Agyemang Diawusi was left out of Bochum squad.

Steffen Nkansah warmed the bench for Braunschweig as they played out a 1-1 draw with Wurzburger Kickers.

Okyere Kwesi Wreidt scored for Bayern Munich II in their 3-2 defeat at Rosenhiem.

FRANCE

Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle for Nantes as they lost 2-1 to Lille. Enock Kwateng also played full throttle for the losers.

John Boye lasted the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-1 loss against FC Paris.

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 1-1 draw with Troyes.

Lawrence Ati Zigi was an unused substitute when his side Sochaux lost 0-1 at home to US Orleans

Emmanuel Ntim was once again left out of Valenciennes team that thrashed Red Star 4-1.

THE NETHERLANDS

Rodney Antwi warmed the bench for FC Volendam when they were piped 1-0 away to Jong PSV.

Abubakar Asumah lasted 59 minutes for Maastricht in their 2-1 win over Dordrecht.

ALBANIA

Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbina helped FK Tirana pick a famous draw at Skendabue.

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah played fully throttle as Kapfenberg lost 0-2 at home to BW Linz.

Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Ried as they lost 2-0 to FK Austria Vienna.

Felix Adjei registered an assist for Wattens in their 2-0 win over Vorwats Steyr.

BELGIUM

Nana Owusu Ampomah scored and was booked for Waasland-Beveren as they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Sporting Charleroi.

William Owusu Acheampong played full throttle for Royal Antwerp while Daniel Opare was substituted in the 73rd minute when they lost 2-0 to St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah however played full 90 minutes for the winners.

Eric Ocansey, who had his four-match ban overturned during the week, picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for KAS Eupen in their 2-1 home defeat to Oostende.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh warmed the bench for Dinamo Brest in their 1-0 win over Vitebsk.

Gideon Baah lasted the entire period of action for FC Gomel in their 1-0 loss at Torpedo Zhodino.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu played full throttle and scored the only goal for Septemvri Sofia as they lost 1-3 to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Edwin Gyasi registered an assist for CSKA Sofia as they beat Botev Vratsa 2-0 at away.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty was included in Rijeka squad that lost 2-0 to NK Lokomotiva.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh scored a brace for Sparta Prague as they mulled Slovan Liberec 4-1 at home.

DENMARK

Emmanuel Oti was left out of Esbjerg team that lost away to Vejle 1-0.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan returned from injury to cameo for HJK Helsinki in their 2-0 win over RoPS. Evans Mensah missed the game through injury.

Samba Silla warmed the bench for Jaro FF as they beat AC Kajaani 0-1 away from home.

ISREAL

Emmanuel Boateng missed Hapoel Tel Aviv goalless draw with Hapoel Kiryat Shmona due to paper works.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played full throttle in Zhetysu Taldykorgan 1-0 win over Kairat Almaty.

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah was left out of Pieta Hotspurs teams that played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Senglea Athletics at home.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey and Mohammed Abu played full period of action for Valeranga in their 3-2 defeat at Odd Grenland.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played full throttle for Universitatea Craiova in their 0-2 win against FC Viitorul Constanta.

Joseph Mensah came on in the 72nd minute as his side Sepsi played out a 1-1 stalemate with Voluntari. Richard Gadze did not play for Voluntari due to paper works.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed lasted 88 minutes for Anzi Makhachkala as they beat Dynamo Moscow 0-1 away from home. Abdul Aziz Tetteh also played the entire duration for the losers.

Mohammed Kadri scored on his first home bow for Arsenal Tula as they played out a 2-2 draw with Rubin Kazan.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyapong got off the mark for Hibernian as a late substitute in their 3-0 win over Dundee FC.

SAUDI ARABIA

Carlos Ohene played full throttle for Ohod in their 2-0 lost to Al-Faisaly.

SERBIA

Samuel Affum was excluded from Spartak Subotica team that lost 0-1 to Cukaricki

Zakaria Suraka was left out of Vranje squad that were thrashed 3-0 by Napredak.

Francis Kyeremah played full throttle for Radnik Surdulica in their 1-2 lost at home to Radnicki Nis

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley was left out of Michalovce team that lost 2-1 to Nitra away from home.

Osman Bukari cameoed for Trencin and was booked as they piped Z.Moravce 1-0

Benson Anang opened his scoring account for MSK Zilina as they thrashed Senica 5-0. Patrick Asmah played full throttle for the losers.

Mitch Apau enjoyed 90 minutes for Slovan Bratislava in their 2-0 over Sered.

SOUTH AFRICA

Samuel Dorpoh was an unused substitute for Amazulu as they lost 0-2 to Keiza Chiefs

Edwin Gyimah was left out of Bidvest team that lost 0-1 at home to Polokwane City.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro climbed off the bench to scored the winner for FK Ostersunds in their 1-0 win over Sirius IF. Patrick Kpozo cameoed while Frank Arhin warmed the bench for the winners.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played full throttle for Istanbul Basasehir as they played out a goalless with Buursaspor

Muniru Sulley was an unused substitute when his side Yeni Malatyaspor piped Rizaspor 1-0

Bernard Mensah played 46 minutes for Keyserispor when they lost 0-2 to Konyaspor. Asamoah Gyan was not included in the losers squad.

In the Supaliga II, Jerry Akaminko warmed the bench as Istanbulspor AS in their 1-0 defeat to Hatyaspor.

USA

Latif Blessing was in magnificent form Los Angeles as they overcame San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 at home. Dominic Oduro warmed the bench for the losers.