Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Yiadom bags brace, Sumaila, Aboagye, Asmah shine as Weidlich and Donyoh net consolations

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you first installment on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad on Friday and Saturday.

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi played full throttle for Fulham when they lost 4-2 to Cardiff City.

Christian Atsu was an unused substitute when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Brighton Albion.

Collin Quaner was not part of Huddersfield team that lost 1-0 to Liverpool. The big forward missed the game through injury.

Albert Adomah played 74 minutes for Aston Villa when they won 1-0 against Swansea

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading when they won 3-1 at home to Millwall

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was booked but played full throttle for AFC Wimbledon when they lost 2-0 to Blackpool. Joe Dodoo was absent from the victors matchday squad.

Tarique Fosu was introduced in the 62nd minute for Charlton when the beat Barnsley 2-0.

Alex Addai was an unused substitute when Cheltenham played a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers.

Hiram Boateng played 89 minutes and was booked for Exeter City when they played a goalless draw game with Grimsby Town.

Bernard Mensah was an unused substitute for Lincoln City when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Cambridge United

Kobby Arthur missed Macclesfield game 2-1 win against Carlisle United.

GERMANY

Kasim Nuhu recovered from injury to make a cameo appearance for TSG Hoffenheim when they beat Nuremberg 3-1.

Baba Rahman was not part of Schalke team that lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen. Jonathan Osabutey was also absent from the victors squad

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was an unused substitute for VfL Stuttgart when they lost 4-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

In the Bundesliga 2, David Atanga cameoed for Greuther Furth when they beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-2. Prince Owusu came on in the 74 minute for the losers.

Noah Awudu cameoed for Holstein Kiel when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with FC Koln. Kingsley Schindler was left out of Kiel matchday squad.

In the Bundesliga 3, Braydon Manu played 74 minutes Hallescher when they played a 1-1 draw with Unterhaching.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck’s goalless draw game with Lotte through injury.

Steffan Nkansah played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig when they lost 2-0 at 1860 Munich.

Bernard Kyere played full throttle for Fortuna Koln when they beat Energie Cottbus 3-1. Kevin Weidlich grabbed the consolation for the losers.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris came on in the 74 minute for Nantes FC when they thrashed Toulouse 4-0 at home.

In Ligue 2, John Boye played full throttle for FC Metz when they beat Niot 3-0 at home.

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 3-2 loss at AC Ajaccio.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi continued his bench warming role for Sochaux in their 2-1 win at Troyes.

Emmanuel Ntim was left out of Valenciennes matchday squad in their 1-0 defeat at Orleans.

ITALY

Nicholas Opoku came on in the 35th minute for Udinese and was booked when they lost 3-0 at home to SS Napoli.

In Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi played 65 minutes for Spezia when they lost 3-1 at home to Pescara.

Bright Addae came on in the 68th minute for Ascoli when they won 1-0 against Carpi.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso cameoed for Deportivo Alaves when they pipped Celta Vigo 1-0 at Balaidos. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Thomas Partey played full throttle for Atletico Madrid when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Villarreal at the Ceramica.

Emmanuel Boateng was a late substitute for UD Levante when they beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Benabeau. Raphael Dwamena was an unused substitute for the victors.

In Liga 2, Richard Boateng warmed the bench for Real Oviedo when they won 2-0 against Osasuna.

Yaw Yeboah’s CD Numancia were thrashed 3-0 at Las Palmas. He received a booking and was substituted in the 68th minute

NETHERLANDS

Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar’s match day team due to injury as they lost 2-1 to Utrecht.

Kevin Luckassen was introduced in the 57th minute for Almere City in their 1-0 home defeat to Go Ahead Eagles.

Asumah Abubakar cameoed for Maastricht in their 2-2 draw with Jong PSV.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was an unused substitute for LASK Linz when drew 1-1 with AC Altach.

Kennedy Boateng played the entire duration for Reid in their goalless draw with Lafnitz.

Gideon Mensah lasted 90 minutes for FC Leifering in their 2-1 defeat at Neustadt.

Reuben Acquah played full throttle for LASK Linz Juniors in their 4-1 defeat at Wattens.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu opened his goal scoring for Septemvri Sofia when they lost 3-1 to Slavia Sofia.

Micheal Tawiah was not in Vereya’s team that played a 2-2 draw with Bostav Vratsa.

BELGIUM

Opoku Ampomah played full throttle for Wassland-Beveren when that played a 1-1 stalemate with Club Brugge.

William Owusu Acheampong played 81 minutes for Royal Antwerp when they won 2-1 against Lokeren. Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for the winners.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for St. Truiden when they lost 3-1 to Kortrijk.

Joseph Aidoo played full 90 minutes for KRC Genk when they defeated KAS Eupen 2-1. Joseph Painstil was introduced in the 65th minute for the victors. Eric Ocansey was an unused substitute for the losers while Abdul-Manaf Nurudeen was not included in the losing side matchday squad.

In the Proximus League, Ernest Agyiri played the entire 90 minutes for Tubize when they lost 0-2 at home to Lommel SK.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty cameoed for Rijeka when they won 2-1 at Inter Zapresic .

Obeng Ragan played full 90 minutes and was booked for Istra 1961 when they lost3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb.

CHINA

Frank Achampong played full throttle for Tianjin Teda when they lost 2-0 to Shandong Luneng.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah was substituted in the 89th minute for Doxa when they lost 3-0 to AEK Larnaca.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi came on to play 35 minutes for Pribram when they were humiliated by Jablonec 6-0 at home.

DENMARK

Emmanuel Oti Essigba lasted 71 minutes for Esbjerg FB when they beat Hobro IF 2-0. Collins Tanor was absent from Hobro’s match-day squad.

Godsway Donyoh was on the score sheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they were thrashed 1-4 by FC Midtjylland. Mohammed Kudus came on in the 56th minute for the losers while Clinton Antwi and Ibrahim Sadiq were unused substitutes. Micheal Baidoo was excluded from the victors matchday squad

FINLAND

Quincy Osei played 55 minutes for KTP when they played a 0-0 draw with Jaro FF. Samba Silla missed the game for Jaro through injury.

LATVIA

Micheal Ofosu-Appiah was not in the squad for RFS when they thrashed Valmiera 3-0.

Rashid Obuobi was not included in the match day squad for Ventspils when they played a 1-1 draw with Jurmala Spartaks.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was substituted in the 67th minute after registering an assist for Atlas FC when they beat Veracruz 4-3.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed missed Anzhi Makhachkala 2-0 loss to CSKA Moscow through suspension.

ROMANIA

Joseph Mensah scored for Sepsi in their 3-2 win at Viitorul Constanta.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong could not play for Hibernian due to injury when they lost 4-2 to Celtic.

SLOVAKIA

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava when they thrashed ZiON Moravce 3-1.

Osman Bukari played 69 minutes for Trencin when they 0-1 by NK Nitra.

Sadam Sulley played full throttle for Michalovce when they played a 2-2 draw with MSK Zilina. Benson Annang picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Zilina.

Patrick Asmah played full throttle for and assisted in scoring FK Senica’s only goal when they lost 4-1 to Spartak Trnava.

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom continued his impressive goal scoring record as he scored a brace for Red Star Belgrade when they won 3-1 against Rad Beograd. Rashid Sumaila came on in the 36th minute for the victors and excelled.

Francis Kyeremeh played full throttle for Radnik when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Napredak.

SWEDEN

Prosper Kasim played full throttle and scored for Mjallby when they won 2-1 against Kalskrona. Enoch Adu was an unused substitute for the losers.

Sadat Karim and Emmanuel Okine both played full throttle for Landskrona and the former scored when they lost 3-1 to Gais.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Kwasi Wuthrich is still out injured and couldn’t play for Young Boys when they played a 3-3 draw with FC Zurich.

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah played full throttle for Keyserispor when they lost 1-0 to Basaksehir. Asamoah Gyan is yet to report to camp after the international break hence did not take in the game for the losers while Joseph Attamah was an unused substitute for the winners.

Andre Ayew played 61 minutes for Fenerbahce when they played a goalless draw game with Sivasspor.

Mahatma Otoo was substituted in the 87th minute for Balikerispor when they lost 1-0 to Boluspor.

USA

Solomon Asante continues his impressive performance for Phoenix Rising Star as he scored his 15th goal for them when they thrashed Portland Timbers 3-0. Gladson Awako came on in the 73rd minute for the victors.