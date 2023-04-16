Performance of Ghanian Players Abroad wrap-up: Joseph Paintsil bags 14th goal of season, Abass scores match winner against Benfica 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players abroad in their respective leagues. The report is compiled by our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom who details how the players fared over the weekend.

Players to have scored.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey struggled in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham

Andre Ayew was an unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 79 minutes of action for Southampton as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace

Antoine Semenyo was an unused substitute for Bournemouth in their 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham

Daniel Amartey warmed the bench in Leicester City’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City

In Championship, Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were in action for Reading against Burnley

Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury

Albert Adomah saw 71 minutes of action for QPR in their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City

Tariq Fosu lasted 67 minutes in the game for Rotherham in their 2-0 defeat to Luton

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton were thrashed 6-0 by Ipswich

Kwame Poku played 74 minutes for Peterborough in their 2-0 loss to Cambridge United

SPAIN

In La Liga, Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-1 win against Osasuna

In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa made a brief appearance for Huesca as they lost by lone goal to Andorra

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 61 minutes for Spezia against Lazio which they lost 3-0

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 20 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 win over Perugia

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 5-2 defeat to Schalke

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 87 minutes in Bochum 1-1 draw with Union Berlin

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 30 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 2-1 win over Nurnberg

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 22 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 defeat to Kaiserslautern

Braydon Marvin Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were in action for Darmstadt as they lost by a lone goal to Dusseldorf

Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 4-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Salis Abdul Samed was shown a straight red card as Lens lost 3-1 to PSG

Alidu Seidu was shown a red card in Clermont 2-1 win over Angers

Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Starsbourg in their 3-1 win over AC Ajaccio

In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao played the full throttle for Metz in their 3-0 win over Bordeaux

Godwin Kobby Bentil came on as substitute for Niort against Valenciennes which ended in a draw

Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens against Guingamp as they lost 3-1

ALBANIA

Abu Danlad was in action for Bylis in their 2-2 draw against Teuta

Raphael Dwamena and Michael Agbekpornu were involved in KF Egnatia 2-1 defeat to KF Tirana

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye climbed of the bench to play eight minutes for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-1 win over A.Lustenau

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 5-2 win over Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht

Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-1 win over St.Truiden

Nathaniel Opoku was on the scoresheet for Leuven in their 4-0 win over Oostende

David Atanga climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Oostende

BELARUS

Prince Kwabena Adu scored for Isloch Minsk in their 2-0 win against Belshina

Fard Ibrahim saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Belshina

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Arda

CHINA

Abdul Aziz Yakubu played 45 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns as they lost 2-0 to Shanghai Port

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 73 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Hajduk Split

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 6-1 win over Harju JK Laagri

FINLAND

Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS game against KTP which ended in a draw

Mohammed Umar saw 90 minutes of acton for Ilves in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku

Edmund Arko-Mensah was involved in Honka’s game against SJK which ended in a draw

Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were in action for SJK

Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were in action for VPS as they lost 1-0 to HJK

ISRAEL

Zakaria Mugeeze played in Ashdod 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Richard Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 2-1 win against Nes Tziona

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong saw 80 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai as they lost 2-0 to Siauliai FA

MALTA

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong saw 45 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 5-0 win over Zebbug

MOLDOVA

Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were in post for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 2-1 win over Milsami

SAUDI ARABIA

Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 1-0 win over Al-Hilal

SCOTLAND

Malachi Boateng was involved in Queen’s Parj 1-0 win over Hamilton

PORTUGAL

Issah Abass climbed off the bench to score for Chaves in their 1-0 win over Benfica

Emmanuel Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for Rio Ave against Casa Pia which ended in a 1-1 draw

ROMANIA

Emmanuel Yeboah made a brief appearance for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Sepsi SF.Gheorghe

Baba Alhassan was in action for Hermannstadt in their 2-0 win over Mioveni

RUSSIA

Joel Fameyeh played 29 minutes for Rubin Kazan in their 3-0 win over Shinnik Yaroslavl

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to get the equalizer for Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Zilina

Ghanaian trio Samuel Gidi, Haqi Addo, Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina

Malik Abubakari saw 21 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 4-0 win over Banska Bystrica

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo both featured in Elfsborg’s 5-0 win over Brommapojkarna

Benjamin Acquah played 61 minutes for Helsingborg against Vasteras which they lost 6-1

Nasiru Moro played 60 minutes for Orebro in their 2-0 defeat to Brage

Emmanunel Agyeman Duah played 45 minutes for AFC Eskilstuna against Oster which they lost 3-1

Nathaniel Adjei lasted 76 minutes in the game for Hammarby in their 2-0 defeat to AIK

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were in action for Halmstad in their 2-0 win against Djurgarden

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie played seven minutes for Zurich in their 4-1 defeat to Luzern

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost 3-2 to Winterthur

Kasim Adams and Emmanuel Essiam played in FC Basel 1-1 draw against Young Boys

TURKEY

Ghanaian trio, Bernard Mensah, Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah Lawreh were in action for Kayserispor as they lost 6-0 to Galatasaray

Musah Mohammed helped Bodrumspor to a 1-0 win over Tuzlaspor

Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor

Isaac Cofie featured in Sivasspor 1-0 defeat to Giresunspor

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful played 90 minutes in Charlotte 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids

Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to help Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution

Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng enjoyed some game time with New England Revolution

Jonathan Mensah lasted 88 minutes in the game for San Jose Earthquakes in their 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City

In USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for FC Tulsa as they lost 2-1 to Charleston

Ghanaian trio Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham in their 3-0 defeat to Loudoun

Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC against Detriot

Illal Osumanu played the full throttle for Pittsburgh in their 2-0 win against Rio Grande

Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande V

Solomon Asante climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Indy Eleven against Orange County SC which ended in a 1-0 defeat

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom