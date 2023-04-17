Performance of Ghanian Players Abroad wrap-up: Joseph Paintsil bags 14th goal of season, Abass scores match winner against Benfica 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players abroad in their respective leagues. The report is compiled by our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom who details how the players fared over the weekend.
Players to have scored.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey struggled in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham
Andre Ayew was an unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United
Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 79 minutes of action for Southampton as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace
Antoine Semenyo was an unused substitute for Bournemouth in their 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham
Daniel Amartey warmed the bench in Leicester City’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City
In Championship, Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were in action for Reading against Burnley
Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
Albert Adomah saw 71 minutes of action for QPR in their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City
Tariq Fosu lasted 67 minutes in the game for Rotherham in their 2-0 defeat to Luton
In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton were thrashed 6-0 by Ipswich
Kwame Poku played 74 minutes for Peterborough in their 2-0 loss to Cambridge United
SPAIN
In La Liga, Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-1 win against Osasuna
In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa made a brief appearance for Huesca as they lost by lone goal to Andorra
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 61 minutes for Spezia against Lazio which they lost 3-0
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 20 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 win over Perugia
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 5-2 defeat to Schalke
Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 87 minutes in Bochum 1-1 draw with Union Berlin
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 30 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 2-1 win over Nurnberg
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 22 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 defeat to Kaiserslautern
Braydon Marvin Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were in action for Darmstadt as they lost by a lone goal to Dusseldorf
Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 4-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Salis Abdul Samed was shown a straight red card as Lens lost 3-1 to PSG
Alidu Seidu was shown a red card in Clermont 2-1 win over Angers
Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Starsbourg in their 3-1 win over AC Ajaccio
In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao played the full throttle for Metz in their 3-0 win over Bordeaux
Godwin Kobby Bentil came on as substitute for Niort against Valenciennes which ended in a draw
Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens against Guingamp as they lost 3-1
ALBANIA
Abu Danlad was in action for Bylis in their 2-2 draw against Teuta
Raphael Dwamena and Michael Agbekpornu were involved in KF Egnatia 2-1 defeat to KF Tirana
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye climbed of the bench to play eight minutes for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-1 win over A.Lustenau
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 5-2 win over Anderlecht
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht
Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-1 win over St.Truiden
Nathaniel Opoku was on the scoresheet for Leuven in their 4-0 win over Oostende
David Atanga climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Oostende
BELARUS
Prince Kwabena Adu scored for Isloch Minsk in their 2-0 win against Belshina
Fard Ibrahim saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Belshina
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Arda
CHINA
Abdul Aziz Yakubu played 45 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns as they lost 2-0 to Shanghai Port
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 73 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Hajduk Split
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 6-1 win over Harju JK Laagri
FINLAND
Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS game against KTP which ended in a draw
Mohammed Umar saw 90 minutes of acton for Ilves in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku
Edmund Arko-Mensah was involved in Honka’s game against SJK which ended in a draw
Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were in action for SJK
Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were in action for VPS as they lost 1-0 to HJK
ISRAEL
Zakaria Mugeeze played in Ashdod 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv
Richard Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 2-1 win against Nes Tziona
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong saw 80 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai as they lost 2-0 to Siauliai FA
MALTA
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong saw 45 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 5-0 win over Zebbug
MOLDOVA
Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were in post for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 2-1 win over Milsami
SAUDI ARABIA
Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 1-0 win over Al-Hilal
SCOTLAND
Malachi Boateng was involved in Queen’s Parj 1-0 win over Hamilton
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass climbed off the bench to score for Chaves in their 1-0 win over Benfica
Emmanuel Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for Rio Ave against Casa Pia which ended in a 1-1 draw
ROMANIA
Emmanuel Yeboah made a brief appearance for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Sepsi SF.Gheorghe
Baba Alhassan was in action for Hermannstadt in their 2-0 win over Mioveni
RUSSIA
Joel Fameyeh played 29 minutes for Rubin Kazan in their 3-0 win over Shinnik Yaroslavl
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to get the equalizer for Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Zilina
Ghanaian trio Samuel Gidi, Haqi Addo, Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina
Malik Abubakari saw 21 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 4-0 win over Banska Bystrica
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo both featured in Elfsborg’s 5-0 win over Brommapojkarna
Benjamin Acquah played 61 minutes for Helsingborg against Vasteras which they lost 6-1
Nasiru Moro played 60 minutes for Orebro in their 2-0 defeat to Brage
Emmanunel Agyeman Duah played 45 minutes for AFC Eskilstuna against Oster which they lost 3-1
Nathaniel Adjei lasted 76 minutes in the game for Hammarby in their 2-0 defeat to AIK
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were in action for Halmstad in their 2-0 win against Djurgarden
SWITZERLAND
Daniel Afriyie Barnie played seven minutes for Zurich in their 4-1 defeat to Luzern
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost 3-2 to Winterthur
Kasim Adams and Emmanuel Essiam played in FC Basel 1-1 draw against Young Boys
TURKEY
Ghanaian trio, Bernard Mensah, Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah Lawreh were in action for Kayserispor as they lost 6-0 to Galatasaray
Musah Mohammed helped Bodrumspor to a 1-0 win over Tuzlaspor
Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor
Isaac Cofie featured in Sivasspor 1-0 defeat to Giresunspor
USA
In MLS, Harrison Afful played 90 minutes in Charlotte 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids
Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to help Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution
Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng enjoyed some game time with New England Revolution
Jonathan Mensah lasted 88 minutes in the game for San Jose Earthquakes in their 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City
In USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for FC Tulsa as they lost 2-1 to Charleston
Ghanaian trio Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham in their 3-0 defeat to Loudoun
Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC against Detriot
Illal Osumanu played the full throttle for Pittsburgh in their 2-0 win against Rio Grande
Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande V
Solomon Asante climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Indy Eleven against Orange County SC which ended in a 1-0 defeat
By Herbert Boakye Yiadom