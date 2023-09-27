Performance over goals - Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle emphasises team excellence

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, has reiterated that her focus is always on the performance of her team rather than the number of goals they can score in a game.

Hauptle made these comments following the Black Queens' resounding 5-0 victory over Rwanda in Accra, which secured a 12-0 aggregate scoreline and advancement to the second round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Black Queens had previously defeated Rwanda 7-0 in Kigali, demonstrating their dominance in the tie. Hauptle, a Swiss tactician who assumed her role seven months ago, has overseen an impressive run of form, with the team scoring 26 goals and conceding none during her tenure.

Addressing the issue of goal-scoring, Hauptle stated, "People ask me how many goals will you score. I tell them this is the wrong question because all the time we work on our performance. When we perform well, we know the result will follow. We are happy. We had a good game. We passed to the second round, so the coach is satisfied, but there's still more work to do. In all, I’m satisfied."

Black Queens' next challenge in the qualifiers will be against Namibia as they aim to continue their impressive run under Hauptle's guidance.