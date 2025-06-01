Perlpia Ladies and Ash-Town Ladies secure promotion to Ghana Women's Premier League

Perlpia Ladies have earned a triumphant return to the Ghana Women's Premier League, securing automatic promotion with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nasara Ladies in the Women's Zonal Championship finale.

A decisive goal by Abdul Rahman Barikisu just before halftime sealed Perlpia's top-flight comeback, marking a remarkable turnaround after last season's relegation under coach Baba Nuhu Mallam.

Their resilient performance capped a dominant campaign, showcasing their determination and skill.

Joining them in the Premier League are Ash-Town Ladies, who secured promotion with a game to spare despite a 2-1 loss to Candy Soccer Ladies in their final match.

The duo's ascent highlights the fierce competition and rising talent in Ghana's women's football.

Elsewhere, Bolga Sharp Arrows celebrated their first victory of the season, defeating Wa All Stars Ladies, who endured a challenging campaign, conceding 28 goals without a win.

The Women's Zonal Championship has once again proven to be a thrilling platform, spotlighting emerging stars and setting the stage for an exciting Premier League season ahead.