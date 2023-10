Tottenham U21 Women side are willing on the goals and assists of Ghanaian striker Persis Martha Oteng.

In the club’s last three matches [all played in this month of October], Pee has scored two goals and provided one assist.

She scored against Sheffield and was an assister against Birmingham.

On Tuesday, Persis converted a penalty win the win over Southampton.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi is monitoring the exploits of the Oberhausen-born striker.