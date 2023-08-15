Personal aide endorses Kwesi Appiah's candidacy for GFA Executive Council role

The prospect of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah joining the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council is gaining momentum, thanks to the endorsement of his personal aide.

Appiah's bid to secure one of the five Premier League club positions on the council has been given a nod by Asante Kotoko, further elevating his chances.

The GFA recently confirmed that 11 candidates, including Appiah, submitted their nomination forms before the application deadline. Frank Owusu Addo, Appiah's personal aide, expressed his thoughts on the situation during an interview on Kumasi-based Fox FM.

Addo highlighted Appiah's remarkable football journey, stating, "He has played for the Black Stars for close to 15 years, he played for Asante Kotoko, and so when it comes to the football game, he was good." He also pointed out that Appiah's departure from his role as Ghana's head coach was not due to a sacking but rather a conclusion of his contract with mutual agreement between him and the GFA in 2019.

Intriguingly, Addo recounted an anecdote from their time together: "I was with him during Anas' funeral, and he advised me to speed up with any project I am embarking on. Little did I know that he was the next to leave us."

Addo highlighted Appiah's profound respect for Asante Kotoko, asserting, "For him, Kotoko is a great, great football institution." Addo revealed that Appiah holds the club in high regard, attributing a significant portion of his achievements to his association with Kotoko.

Discussing Appiah's readiness for service, Addo stated, "Kwesi sees Asante Kotoko in a different way. He was our senior, but he related to us as though we were playing mates; he was indeed a man of integrity. May Allah keep his soul well."

Appiah's decision to vie for the Executive Council position stems from a collective decision among Kotoko leaders. "They believe Kwesi is the right candidate to win the slot for Kotoko on the powerful GFA body. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are the two biggest clubs in Ghana, and it is only reasonable for us to get representatives on the Executive Council from these teams," Addo concluded.