Peseiro rues absence of Boniface in Nigeria's AFCON 2023 campaign

Former Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has expressed regret over the absence of striker Victor Boniface from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Peseiro's side reached the final but ultimately fell short, losing to the host nation, and he believes that Boniface's presence could have made all the difference.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker, who has scored 10 goals and seven assists, was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a serious injury.

In an interview, Peseiro reflected on the Super Eagles' performance at the tournament, stating that their lack of firepower upfront proved costly, particularly in the final.

Nigeria managed just seven goals in seven games, with their main striker Victor Osimhen struggling to find the back of the net.

Peseiro emphasised the impact that Boniface could have had on the team's performance, highlighting his versatility and confidence in playing in a two-man attacking system.

"Boniface would have made the difference without injury. He was very confident and can play comfortably in our two-man attacking style," he said.

The former coach further elaborated on how Boniface's ability to play on both wings would have given Nigeria an edge in the tournament.

"He can also play on both sides of the strikers, and that would have made him our invisible arc in the tournament. Our options to refine our style were limited in his absence," he added.

Peseiro has since stepped down as Nigeria's coach, with Augustine Eguavoen taking over the role once again.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the AFCON title, Peseiro remains proud of the team's efforts and believes that they have a bright future ahead.