Peter Mensah appointed Chairman of GFA Club Licensing Appeals Committee

Published on: 27 February 2024
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Peter Mensah (Esq.) as Chairman of the Club Licensing Appeals Committee.

A legal practitioner with expertise in sports law, Mensah was called to the bar in April 2018 and is now at the helm of the appellate body.

The committee also includes Nicholas Nyantakyi (Esq.) as Vice Chairman, along with Ken August, Kwesi Hayfron-Benjamin, Anthony Osei, Abigail Sena Sosu, and Dauda Lutterodt as members.

The Club Licensing Appeals Committee is responsible for hearing and resolving appeals related to club licenses, either from clubs that have been denied a license or from the GFA regarding clubs that have already received a license.

The committee has the ultimate authority to grant or deny licenses based on the GFA Statutes and Club Licensing Regulations. Its decisions are final and binding.

