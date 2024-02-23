Peter Twumasi and Gifty Oware-Mensah earn spot in Dr Bawumia's manifesto sub committee

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has been appointed to Dr Bwumia's Youth and Sports sub-committee ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections.

The committee, tasked with shaping the New Patriotic Party's manifesto, features key figures in the sports sector.

Earlier announcements by Dr. Bawumia revealed former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as the sub-committee chair for Youth and Sports. The latest list includes various individuals in different sub-committees, with Professor Peter Twumasi's notable inclusion, currently leading the National Sports Authority.

Other prominent names on the Sports committee comprise Gifty Oware-Mensah, CEO of Berry Ladies Football Club and a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, experienced Sports Broadcaster Charles Osei Asibey, and president of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah and former deputy Pius Enam Hadzide are also part of the committee. The current Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has been appointed as the advisor for the committee.

Professor Peter Twumasi's inclusion comes amid public scrutiny and demands for improved maintenance of sports facilities under the NSA's jurisdiction. The Accra Sports Stadium, recently showcased in pictures as prepared for various sporting events, will host the Black Queens' Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia and the Ghana Premier League match between Accra Sports Stadium and Real Tamale United.

Twumasi has faced accountability issues, including questioning by the Public Accounts Committee over the renting out of sports facilities for non-sporting events. Gifty Oware-Mensah has also faced criticism for comments regarding the perceived treatment disparity between the Black Stars and other national teams, notably the Black Queens.

As Dr. Bawumia unveils personalities to assist in drafting his manifesto, anticipation builds for the announcement of the running mate for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer.