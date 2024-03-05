Peter Twumasi relieved of duties as NSA Director General

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has been removed from his position.

The reason for his dismissal is not yet clear, but Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been named the Acting Director General of the NSA.

Professor Twumasi faced mounting criticism for his management of various state stadiums, including the Accra Sports Stadium, which was closed mid-season to host musical events, displacing several clubs, including Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, and Great Olympics.

Additionally, he recently lost his bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections, losing heavily in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency NPP Primaries to Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah.

Twumasi was appointed Director General of the NSA on December 10, 2019, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah, who stepped down following his alleged involvement in the 'number 12' scandal exposed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger EyePI.