Petrocub Hincesti sign Ghanaian duo David Abagna and Seidu Basit

Moldovan side Petrocub Hincesti have bolstered their squad with the addition of two talented Ghanaian players, David Abagna Sanda and Seidu Basit.

The duo joins the club on loan from Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman until the end of the current campaign.

David Abagna, a 25-year-old midfielder, joined Al Hilal Omdurman on a three-year deal from Real Tamale United after impressing in the Ghana Premier League.

He has earned call-ups to the Black Stars, representing Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2023 Championship of African Nations in Algeria.

Seidu Basit, a 19-year-old striker, signed for Al Hilal on a four-year contract from Accra Lions following his breakout season in the Ghana Premier League. He scored seven goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances, catching the attention of clubs around the continent.

Their arrival at Petrocub Hincesti is significant, given the club's ambition to win the Moldovan League title. The duo will be unveiled at the Stadionul Municipal Hincesti next week and are expected to make an immediate impact on the pitch.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the current President of Petrocub Hincesti and former CEO of Asante Kotoko, played a crucial role in securing the services of the Ghanaian players.

The partnership agreement between Petrocub and Al Hilal Omdurman has opened doors for young African talent to excel in Europe.