Petrocub President Nana Yaw Amponsah credits strategic planning for Moldovan League triumph

Petrocub President Nana Yaw Amponsah has attributed the club’s success in winning the Moldovan League to strategic planning and key signings made under his leadership.

The former Asante Kotoko CEO acquired a majority stake in the club and became president at the start of 2024, just before the Championship playoffs began.

Petrocub achieved a remarkable feat by overcoming giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol in their unbeaten run to win the title.

Discussing the factors behind the triumph, Amponsah told Asempa that a change in mentality was crucial to their success.

"My philosophy in life is that there are some things in life I can control and there are others you can’t control. So you have to make sure what you can control is almost perfect. I believe in strategic planning," he said.

"The plan of the people I came to meet was to consolidate the second position. I said I didn’t understand, so we did some strategic signings. Lo and behold, we have won the league unbeaten. That is significant."

Amponsah’s strategic approach and emphasis on mentality have evidently played a key role in Petrocub’s championship-winning campaign.