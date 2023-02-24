PFAG donates 50 cartons of water to family of late Christian Atsu

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) visited the family home of late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu on Friday, February 24 to commiserate with them and offer support during this difficult time.

During the visit, the PFAG officials donated 50 cartons of water to support the family of Christian Atsu in these trying times. The family expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and thanked the PFAG for their support.

“The PFAG commiserated with the Twasam family on Friday, following the sad passing of Christian Atsu. 50 cartons of water was donated to the family. May his soul Rest in Peace,” the PFAG said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Christian Atsu was a talented Ghanaian footballer who played for the Black Stars and various football clubs in Europe. He passed away last week at the age of 31 after being trapped in rubble following the Turkey earthquake.

His death came as a shock to many football fans and colleagues who have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his legacy.