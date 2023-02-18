PFAG mourn catastrophic passing of Christian Atsu

The Professional Footballer Association of Ghana (PFAG) have mourn the unfortunate demise of Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old, who played for Turkish side Hatayspor, has been confirmed dead following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.

The football world have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after news broke of his unfortunate demise.

And PFAG have expressed sadness over his death.

We are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu. The thoughts of everyone at PFAG are with his family, friends and the entire Ghana football fraternity at this awful time. Rest well, Christian 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xrrA4TJrl8 — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) February 18, 2023

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

The Ghanaian player of Hatayspor, who was in the city of Hatay - the epicenter of the earthquake that caused devastating effects in 11 provinces killing over 50,000 people - was initally said to have been rescued.

However he was still not found in any of the hospitals despite fresh frantic search by his club officials which cauased anxiety in the football world over the status of the well-liked player.

Atsu's Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet, who was trying to reach him under the rubble of Rönesans Residence, the building where he had been staying, said the 31-year-old footballer, lost his life.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet said when speaking to Demirören News Agency.

Atsu has now been confirmed dead after he was found under the rubble after almost a fortnight following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was playing for Hatayspor and even scored just five hours before the disaster hit the European country.

The winger joined Hatayspor for free on September 6, 2022 after leaving the Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed. He scored 1 goal in 4 matches he took part in for Hatayspor.

In his career, the Ghanaian football player also played for teams such as Feyenoord Ghana, Porto U19, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United and Al-Raed.

Atsu spent eight years signed to Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle.

He was signed by Chelsea in 2013 before being sent on loan to Dutch club Vitesse.

The winger played for Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle during loan spells from Stamford Bridge. Atsu ended his Premier League career having made 121 appearances.

Atsu became a fan favourite on Tyneside, making 107 appearances between 2016 and 2021 and scoring eight goals.

He moved to Newcastle from Chelsea on a permanent deal for £6.2 million in 2017.