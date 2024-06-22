PFAG mourns the deaths of footballers Hans Kwofie and William Essu

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has mourned the tragic deaths of forward Hans Kwofie and goalkeeper William Essu, leaving the Ghanaian football community in shock over the untimely demise of these two talented players.

Hans Kwofie, aged 35, tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident near Dadwen, close to Tarkwa in the Western Region, on Friday afternoon.

In a separate incident, goalkeeper William Essu passed away after battling an illness at the UCC Hospital. The exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

In a heartfelt statement, the PFAG expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both players.

"As the mother body for all professional footballers in the country, the PFAG wishes to express its sincerest sympathies to the families and all those affected by these tragic losses," the statement read.

The Association further pledged its support to the families of the deceased, stating that all members stand in solidarity during this difficult time.

"On behalf of all our members, we would like to express our sympathy and extend our prayers for strength and preservation for their respective families," the statement added.

As plans commence to ensure a befitting farewell for the two departed colleagues, the PFAG has urged the football community to come together in support of the grieving families.