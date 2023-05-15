PFAG officials meet with Hearts of Oak for player welfare discussion

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) visited Accra Hearts of Oak on Monday 15th April to discuss player welfare and contracts with the team's players, technical team, and officials.

The PFAG has been visiting clubs to hold similar meetings in an effort to create a strong relationship between professional footballers, their clubs, and the FA.

The meeting was confirmed by Accra Hearts of Oak on their official Facebook page. "PFAGofficial this morning held a meeting with the playing body, Technical team, management and Board of Hearts of Oak to discuss issues relating to their career development and educated them on activities of the union," they posted.

The PFAG delegation, which was made up of Yussif Chibsah, Thomas Boakye-Agyeman, and General Secretary Tony Baffoe, held discussions with the playing body and officials. Management member Vincent Sowah Odotei acted as the primary spokesperson for the Ghana Premier League side during the meeting.

The PFAG aims to strengthen the bond between professional footballers, their clubs, and the FA, ensuring that the interests of players are upheld, defended, and supported. The association also seeks to equip players with transferable skills for life after their playing careers come to an end.