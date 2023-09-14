PFAG shows support to ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has shown support to ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu.

Essu has been in the news due to his deplorable health condition which has received massive attention following the death of his teammate Sylvester Sackey.

The PFAG has quickly paid a visit to the ailing goalkeeper.

The visit was a testament to the PFAG’s commitment to looking after its own, especially when a fellow footballer is going through a challenging period of illness.

Tetteh Zutah and Anthony Baffoe arrived at William Essu’s residence with smiles and words of encouragement, aiming to lift the spirits of the talented shot-stopper who has been facing health issues recently.

Essu, known for his remarkable skills between the posts, was deeply touched by the visit and the concern shown by these footballing figures.

As a Union dedicated to the welfare and well-being of professional footballers in Ghana, the PFAG reaffirms its commitment to providing support to Essu throughout his recovery journey.

The PFAG believes that the strength of the Union lies in its ability to stand by its members in times of need. We conveyed the importance of staying strong and persevering through difficulties, both in football and in life.

This demonstration of solidarity reflects the broader commitment of the PFAG to stand by its members in times of need.

Our visit also serves as a poignant reminder that, beyond the game, these footballers are human beings who can lean on one another for support and inspiration during life’s challenges.

The PFAG will continue to be with the footballers and for the footballers.