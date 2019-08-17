PFAG wishes mdifielder Agyemang-Badu speedy recovery

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has extended its well wishes to Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu after the on-loan Hellas Verona midfielder was hospitalized with a diagnosis of a pulmonary micro-embolism.

The Italian Serie A club released a statement explaining that the 28-year-old midfield dynamo is being kept at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment and further tests following their initial diagnosis of a pulmonary microembolism incident.

Agyeman-Badu joined Verona last month on loan from Udinese, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

He is affectionately known for his all-action performances whenever he has donned the nation’s colours, and is perhaps best remembered for his exploits at the Egypt 2009 U-20 World Cup where he struck the decisive penalty kick in the final that confirmed Ghana as the first African country to win a FIFA World Cup tournament.

“Agyngo”, best wishes from everyone here at the PFAG.

We stand with you and for you in prayer for a rapid and complete recovery!!

We simply cannot wait to see you back on the field excelling for both club and country!!!