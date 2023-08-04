Phil Ofosu-Ayeh chooses Black Stars despite interest from Sweden national team coach

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has confirmed his willingness to play for the Black Stars despite interest from the Sweden national team a few days ago.

The German-born Ghanaian featured for Ghana in a friendly match against Canada in 2015 and has since then not received any further call-up to the national team.

He is however in great form in the Swedish league for Halmstads BK which has compelled the national team coach Janne Andersson to make an open request for the right-back.

However, Ofosu-Ayeh remains steadfast in his desire to wear the Ghanaian jersey, citing his love for the country and his father's heritage.

“I really love Ghana and always would want to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is my father’s homeland and my spirit is with the Black Stars,” he said to the media, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“I enjoyed playing for the Black Stars in the Canada friendly but I got injured and was ruled out of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers,” he added