Philadelphia Union two-goal hero David Accam voted MLS Player of the Week

Ghana striker David Accam has been voted as Major League Soccer Player of the Week following his brace for Philadelphia Union in their 3-0 victory against Columbus Crew over the weekend.

Accam got his first start for Union this season in Saturday’s match and he was on hand to find two goals and an assist past his fellow Ghanaians, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful, both of Crew to help Union win 3-0.

Prior to the Columbus match, Accam was both emotionally drained and at a point in his career where some questioned if he could ever be a reliable goalscorer again.

Union head to Cincinnati in the next round of the league on March 30 and Accam is expected to feature for the team as they seek to move upwards on the Eastern Conference table.