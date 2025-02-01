Philip Gameli Awuku bolsters Şanlıurfaspor’s defense with 2026 deal

ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor have secured the services of Ghanaian center-back Philip Gameli Awuku, reinforcing their defensive lineup for the ongoing Trendyol 1st League campaign.

The yellow-green side finalized a contract with the towering Togolese-born defender, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Awuku, valued at â‚¬300,000, is expected to add depth and competition to ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor’s backline as they push for a strong league performance.

In an official statement, the club announced:

"Our club signed a contract with professional footballer Philip Gameli Awuku. At the signing ceremony accompanied by our club manager Ä°smail ÅžimÅŸek, Philip Gameli Awuku officially joined our team."

ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor aim to benefit from Awuku’s defensive solidity as they seek to tighten their backline for the remainder of the season. His arrival is set to intensify competition within the squad while providing much-needed reinforcement at the heart of the defense.

ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor is currently 18th on the Trendyol 1st League table with 25 points after 21 games.