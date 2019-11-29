Philip Yeboah: Fit-again Hellas Verona teenage striker confident he can still bang in the goals

Hellas Verona striker Philip Yeboah is confident of enjoying another high scoring campaign after making a splash last season in Italy with a remarkable 25 goals.

The 17 year-old has started 6 games this season, finding the net on two occasions whiles providing an assist.

However, Yeboah has had to endure a niggling injury he sustained in a match against Spezia early in the campaign.

"I still believe I can record double numbers this season. Obviously I didn't anticipate a slow start, would have loved to have hit the ground running," Yeboah said.

Despite the slow start, Yeboah remains the most effective and influential forward in team.

His link up play, hold up play, blend of physical presence with class on ball and his movements make him is a special talent.

He said: "The focus is to leave it all on the field. Give more than 100 percent. It's just a matter of time for me hit my stride. We are still in the first round of the season, so I have got plenty of time and opportunities score. I'm not perturbed at all."

When queried on how many goals he had set as his target this season, Yebo, as he is popularly called by teammates, asserted that the hunger and desire burns stronger.

"I always want to improve on my performance, game after game. It's very important for me raise the standards to a new level every season,'' he added.

Yeboah's rise to the Primavera division was the most exciting of all stories last season, as he made headlines in Italy's biggest Sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other local dailies.

Hellas Verona are second behind AC Milan with 21 points in the Primavera league after nine matches.