Philip Yeboah: Ghanaian teen delighted with Mantova 1911 switch

Ghanaian teen Philip Yeboah has vowed to excel for new club Mantova 1911.

The 19-year-old, born in the Ghanaian town of Drobo, has joined the Serie C side after leaving Verona.

The talented Ghanaian teen is delighted to have joined the side and looking ahead to impress for the new club.

He told Gazzetta di Mantova: "It's beautiful, certainly a unique emotion and I really don't see the now to be able to take the field and try to do the best for my new jersey and for this city of a Serie C championship. Basically I arrived for this."

The talented former Hellas Verona Primavera forward had an outstanding campaign last season, where he bagged in 12 goals in 25 appearances.

Montova, who are eyeing promotion to Serie B next season, want to strengthen their team with the 19-year-old.

However, Hellas Verona will not allow the budding attacker leave but will open their door for a loan deal.

Philip Yeboah joined Hellas Verona's youth team in 2018 but inked a contract in 2019. His current deal runs until 2023 until he made the switch.