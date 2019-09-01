Phoenix Rising FC captain Solomon Asante breaks two records-for club and USL Championship

Phoenix Rising FC captain Solomon Asante set two records- for club and the USL Championship-on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Colorado Spring Switchbacks.

He broke the club record for most goals in a season after scoring his 20th and now has a league record for most combined goals/assist in a season with 33.

He doubled Rising's advantage in the eighth minute when ran beyond the Switchbacks defense and converted his right-footed shot for his league-leading 20th goal of the season.

Asante was key in the scoring of the third goal when his flick found Adam Jahn at the edge of the area and the forward fired a rising right-footed shot past Rawls at his near post to add to the advantage.

With the win, Rising FC extended their winning streak to 17 games and became the first team to book a playoff spot.