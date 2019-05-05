Phoenix Rising FC captain Solomon Asante lands in Ghana for dad's funeral

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante has arrived in the country for the funeral of his late father.

The former TP Mazembe star announced the death of his dad last Friday in a sorrowful post on Twitter.

He has been released by his USL Championship side to attend the burial.

Asante posted on his Twitter account on Sunday morning: ''Thank God for his travels mercy New York - London- Accra . Preparing for the burial on Thursday.''