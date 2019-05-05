GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 May 2019
Phoenix Rising FC captain Solomon Asante lands in Ghana for dad's funeral
Solomon Asante and his late father.

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante has arrived in the country for the funeral of his late father. 

The former TP Mazembe star announced the death of his dad last Friday in a sorrowful post on Twitter.

He has been released by his USL Championship side to attend the burial.

Asante posted on his Twitter account on Sunday morning: ''Thank God for his travels mercy New York - London- Accra . Preparing for the burial on Thursday.''

