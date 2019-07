Former Ghana winger Solomon Asante tops the scorers chart in the USL Championship with 12 goals in his 15 matches played.

The Phoenix Rising FC captain also leads in assists.

Asante is followed closely by New Mexico United striker Kevaughn Frater who has banged in 11 goals in 15 matches

El Paso's Jerome Kiesewetter and Daniel Ríos of Nashville SC are tied in third place with 10 goals each.

Asante has already been named in the Team of the Week for 2019 on six occasions.