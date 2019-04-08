Phoenix Rising forward Solomon Asante disappointed after draw against Fresno in USL

Phoenix Rising star Solomon Asante has expressed disappointment in his side's goalless draw with Fresno in the United Soccer League.

Asante, who lasted 82 minutes of the game saw his team miss opportunity to grab all three points after squandering numerous chances.

“Hard to believe that Phoenix Rising drew last night at home. Winning is our AIM. But the unexpected happened. We want to do more than this. Thanks to the supporters,” he posted on Twitter.

It was the four consecutive draw for Phoenix Rising this season.

Goalkeeper Zac Lubin recorded his first clean sheet of 2019 and the club recorded its sixth consecutive sellout at Casino Arizona Field.

The team took 17 shots inside the box but just two of them found the target.

The first dangerous opportunity for the club came in the 13th minute when Solomon Asante found Junior Flemmings in the box but his shot went just wide.

Asante created another opportunity in the 36th minute, this time finding an on-rushing Jon Bakero who found space inside the box behind a collapsing defense.

But he sent the centering pass up and over the crossbar.