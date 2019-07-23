Phoenix Rising star man Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Week 20

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has been named in the USL Team of the Week 20 but missed out on the Player of the Week award.

The Phoenix Rising FC captain scored two goals and provided one assist in their 6-0 victory against Austin Bold FC on Saturday night.

But he missed out on the league's Player of the Week to Bethlehem Steel FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero.

Romero recorded an 11-save shutout in Steel FC’s 1-0 victory against Louisville City FC to tie the Championship record for the most saves in a shutout in the league’s history.

He received 67 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market.

Asante finished second on 19 percent.