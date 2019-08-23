PHOTO: 'Ball boy' Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrating Eto’o hat-trick against Man Utd in 2014

A rare picture has emerged showing Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi as a boy ball celebrating a goal with legendary striker Samuel Eto'o.

Hudson-Odoi is now a first-team star and England international after a stunning debut season in the Premier League and on the verge of signing a new £200,000-a-week deal.

But while he was just a promising young hopeful trying to impress at the Chelsea academy, he had to fulfil duties as a ball-boy at Stamford Bridge.

And the photo that has come to light shows the dazzling winger was every bit the star-struck youngster as those who idolise him nowadays.

It shows the South London-born player, now 18, celebrating with Eto'o after scoring a goal in a match against Manchester United in 2014.

Cameroon star Eto'o had just struck the final goal in his hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Manchester United and ran behind the net to greet the nearest ball-boy and the fans.