PHOTO: Ghanaian supporter “Obuor” spotted with a Tunisian baby

Ghanaian fan Samuel Aggrey popularly known as “Obuor” was spotted holding a Tunisian baby during the round of 16 game between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Sports Stadium on Monday.

It was all part of the best scenes exhibited by the supporters at the Stadium during the game.

The Carthage Eagles defeated the Black Stars through the penalty shootouts to book a place in the quarter-finals where they play Madagascar.

Obuor was adjudged the best supporter at the Suez Stadium when Ghana played Guinea-Bissau in their final group game which they won by 2-0.

Check Photos below