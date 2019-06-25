PHOTOS: 2019 Africa Cup of Nations - President Nana Addo holds brief discussion with Black Stars ahead of Benin showdown

The President for the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has held a brief discussion with the Black Stars award of tonight’s Group F opener agaianst Benin at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Nana Akufo-Addo made a promise when he hosted the players and officials of the team at the Presidency before their departure to Dubai for the pre-tournament camping.

He said should Ghana qualify to the final, he would again be in Egypt to motivate the Black Stars to win the AFCON trophy which has eluded the nation for the past 37 years.

The President in the early hours of Tuesday held bilateral discussions with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation that exists between the two countries.

He continued with a brief meeting with the Black Stars ahead of their opening Group F fixture against the Squirrels of Benin.

Nana Akufo-Addo will be a guest at the Ismaili Stadium to watch his countrymen engage their West Africa counterparts.

Check the pictures below;