PHOTOS: 2022 MLS Cup winner Latif Blessing visits US Ambassador Virginia E. Palmer

2022 MLS Cup winner Latif Blessing was at the US Embassy in Accra to present his medals to Ambassador Virginia E Palmer.
The 25-year-old Los Angeles FC star was joined by his wife Khloe Dorcas and six-month old child.
He also presented a signed jersey to ambassador Palmer who started work in Ghana in April this year.
The former Ghana Premier League MVP during his days with Liberty Professionals shared experiences of five-year stint with the side.
Latif Blessing and US ambassador Virginia E Palmer.
Blessing made 30 appearances but was an unused substitute as LAFC defeated Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra-time.
LAFC is 15th different team to win MLS Cup and the ninth different winner in the past decade.
