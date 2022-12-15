GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
PHOTOS: 2022 MLS Cup winner Latif Blessing visits US Ambassador Virginia E. Palmer

Published on: 15 December 2022
Latif Blessing and family alongside US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E Palmer.

2022 MLS Cup winner Latif Blessing was at the US Embassy in Accra to present his medals to Ambassador Virginia E Palmer.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles FC star was joined by his wife Khloe Dorcas and six-month old child.

He also presented a signed jersey to ambassador Palmer who started work in Ghana in April this year.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP during his days with Liberty Professionals shared experiences of five-year stint with the side.

Latif Blessing visits US Embassy in Accra.
 

Blessing made 30 appearances but was an unused substitute as LAFC defeated Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra-time.

LAFC is  15th different team to win MLS Cup and the ninth different winner in the past decade.

By Suleman Asante

