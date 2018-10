Pictures emerging from the Accra Sports Stadium indicate that the edifice is almost ready to host the 2018 Africa Women’s Championships.

The tournament will run from November 17 to December 1 and Accra and Cape Coast will host the 8 participating countries.

The Accra Stadium has been undergoing some renovation works for some months now and it seems that some work is going into making the ground ready for the event.

Check the pictures below: