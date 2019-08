Midfielder Afriyie Acquah completed a a two- year deal to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The defensive enforcer signed the dotted line on Friday after completing a routine medical test.

The 27-year-old joins the side on a two-year deal with the option to extend for one year.

He has been handed the number 19 jersey at the club.

Acquah is expected to help the Black and Gold lads to improve upon their 5th place finish last term.

Below are some nice pictures from his signing;