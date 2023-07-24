PHOTOS: Andre Ayew stays fit in Ghana amid transfer speculations

Andre Ayew, currently a free agent, is making the most of his time by training rigorously in his homeland as he weighs his options for his next footballing venture.

The 33-year-old Ghana captain, who has garnered significant interest from various clubs, is ensuring he remains in peak condition for his future career move.

Ayew, known for his prowess on the pitch and experience at the highest levels of football, has been linked with several clubs across different leagues.

While no official announcement has been made regarding his next destination, Ayew's dedication to maintaining his fitness demonstrates his commitment to staying prepared for any opportunity that comes his way.

Under the guidance of fitness trainer Jordan Daitey, also known as Jordan Fitness, Ayew has been actively engaging in training sessions.

The intensive workouts are aimed at keeping him match-ready and ensuring he maintains his sharpness on the field. The Ghanaian star is not leaving anything to chance and is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to remain at the top of his game.

Moreover, Ayew has been participating in friendly matches alongside other Ghanaian football stars such as Sulley Muntari, Mubarak Wakaso, and Afriyie Acquah.

Ayew parted ways with Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, having joined them in January after mutually terminating his contract with Qatari side Al Sadd.

Photos credit benzilla_clicks