PHOTOS: Annan, Mensah win league title with HJK Helsinki in Finland

Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah have helped HJK Helsinki clinch the Finnish Veikkausliiga on Saturday.

The Blue and White lads went into their final league match against TPS as runaway champions with a four point lead.

They deservedly claimed the maximum points through Sebastien Dahlstrom, Joao Klauss and a double from Riku Riski.

Annan lasted full throttle while compatriot Mensah was an unused substitute.

HJK Helsinki have now successfully defended the title they won last year and will play in the qualifiers in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

They have now won eight out of ten league championships since 2009 with the exception of 2015 and 2016.