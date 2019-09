Asante Kotoko have settled down in Monastir ahead of their CAF Champions League final qualifying round second leg qualifier against Etoile du Sahel on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg played two weeks ago at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Goals from Augustine Okrah- a 3rd minute stupendous free-kick- and a sublime finish from Richard Arthur in 55th minute.