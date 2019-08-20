PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko players vote for FIFA FIFPro World XI

Players of Asante Kotoko took their turns to vote for the FIFA FIFPro XI on Monday.

The voting train which began in the capital saw players of Hearts of Oak, the Black Meteors and other footballers from the lower division vote for the best XI.

The vote led by members of the Professional Footballers of Association of Ghana went to the Ashanti Region and players of Asante Kotoko actively took part in the process.

The FIFA FIFPro Men’s World 11 awards are organized by FIFA and FIFPro, the awards are given to the best players in each position based on their performances during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive.

Players must have appeared in at least 15 official matches (at national or international level) during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive in order to be eligible.

The winners of the awards are voted for by professional men’s players from around the world, all votes count equally.

Each voting player nominates one (1) goalkeeper, four (4) defenders, three (3) midfielders and three (3) forwards.

See photos below: