PHOTOS: Black Maidens intensify preparations ahead of World Cup

The female national U-17 team, the Black Maidens have intensified preparations ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

The team, currently based in Brazil have been engaged in some intensive training regiment including playing in a friendly with Academika, a female club in Santos.

Ghana have been drawn in group A of the World Cup with host Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand.

The team is expected to leave Brazil in the coming days for Montevideo, their base in Uruguay.

Ghana will begin their campaign against host Uruguay on November 14TH.

BELOW ARE PHOTOS OF THEIR TRAINING SESSIONS