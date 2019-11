The Black Meteors of Ghana defeated Division Two side, Shooting Stars 2-0 in their final preparatory game ahead of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Real Oveido striker Samuel Obeng Gyapaa scored a brace to secure the win for the Black Meteors.

The team will leave the shores of Ghana on Monday to Egypt to begin preparations for the tournament.

Ghana is paired with Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A.

Below are scenes from the game.

Photo credit: Dada Oliseh